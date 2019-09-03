Man pulls gun after hearing local Popeyes is out of chicken sandwich, Texas cops say

Popeyes new chicken sandwich sold out, for now. Popeyes president, Felipe A. Athayde, says their new chicken sandwich has sold out but it will be back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Popeyes president, Felipe A. Athayde, says their new chicken sandwich has sold out but it will be back.

Just when you thought the drama surrounding the Chicken Sandwich Wars had died down, a man in Texas showed just how seriously some are taking the conflict.

Police say a group of people at a Houston, Texas, Popeyes became upset that the restaurant was out of their new and highly publicized chicken sandwich, KHOU reported. So upset, that one of them pulled a gun, police say.

There are conflicting reports as to what transpired leading up to the incident.

Employees told KTRK that a group of three men and two women were in a car with a baby when they tried to order the sandwich at the drive-thru before “rushing” the front door after they were informed the restaurant was out.

Police, however, told the Houston Chronicle the group went inside to attempt to order, the newspaper reported.

“When the manager told them they were out, one of the males became upset and pulled a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich,” Lt. Larry Crowson said, according to the Chronicle. “The manager again informed them they were out of sandwiches.”

Police say employees ran to the back of the restaurant when the man brandished the gun, KPRC reported. The group eventually left in a dark SUV.

No one was injured in the incident, KHOU reported. Police are hopeful that the restaurant’s video surveillance system caught the incident on tape, KTRK reported.

The Chicken Sandwich Wars broke out on Aug. 12 when Popeyes announced its new fried chicken sandwich, Vox reported. When Chick-Fil-A posted a tweet about their own well-loved chicken sandwich the same day, Popeyes responded asking “Y’all good?”

From there, we became a nation divided: Team Popeyes and Team Chick-Fil-A.

Popeyes announced the restaurant had sold out of the chicken sandwich that launched a thousand tweets on Aug. 27.