Eats Beat
Flunked again! Fort Worth taco restaurant fails 2nd health inspection, remains closed
The Yucatan Taco Stand restaurant failed city health inspection again Friday and remained closed for the second day, a city spokeswoman confirmed.
The 11-year-old restaurant, 909 W. Magnolia Ave., was found to have inadequate refrigeration and a lack of pest control, city spokeswoman Diane Covey said.
The restaurant requested the Friday reinspection, Covey said.
Poor refrigeration and pest control have been consistent problems since the restaurant was inspected Aug. 7. Then, city staffers found several critical infractions including unclean food preparation surfaces, a wastewater backup and improper food storage.
The restaurant was given 34 demerits on a scale of 0-100. Yucatan corrected some problems and was reinspected the next day, but still drew 11 demerits, including critical violations for unclean food preparation surfaces and residue inside the ice machine.
Yucatan opened as a follow-up venture for the late chef Paul Willis after he helped create Fuzzy’s Taco Shops. It has changed hands through the years.
Other locations in Dallas, Houston and Southlake have closed.
