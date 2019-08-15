Fort Worth taco restaurant closed by health inspectors

The patio of the Yucatan Taco Stand bustles with customers on West Magnolia Avenue. Star-Telegram

The Yucatan Taco Stand restaurant on West Magnolia Avenue remained closed Thursday morning after city health inspectors ordered it shut down for health violations, a city spokeswoman confirmed.

The 11-year-old restaurant, 909 W. Magnolia Ave., was ordered closed Wednesday. A letter posted from managers said they hoped to reopen Thursday.

Results of inspectors’ latest visit were not available early Thursday. When the restaurant was inspected Aug. 7, city staffers found several critical infractions including unclean food preparation surfaces, inadequate refrigeration, a wastewater backup and improper food storage.

The restaurant was given 34 demerits (on a scale of 100). Yucatan corrected some problems and was reinspected the next day, but still drew 11 demerits, incuding critical violations for unclean food preparation surfaces and residue inside the ice machine.

The restaurant, known for its sprawling patio, last posted on Facebook July 24 about National Tequila Day.

With the exception of one post about Father’s Day dining, the restaurant has solely promoted drinks and bartenders, not food, on its Facebook page in recent months.

Yucatan opened as a follow-up venture for the late chef Paul Willis after he helped create Fuzzy’s Taco Shops. David Hollister of Gas Monkey Bar & Grill has been Yucatan’s consulting chef.

Other locations in Dallas, Houston and Southlake have closed.