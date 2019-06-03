Eats Beat

One of the best new burgers is at a lakefront hole-in-the-wall north of Azle

The burger at Eagle Mountain Landing is a chuck-brisket-short-rib blend.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN LAKE

Two of the best new restaurants near Fort Worth are a mile apart by boat.

But it’a almost faster to drive downtown than between Eagle Mountain Landing & Cafe and cross-lake neighbor Sammy’s on the Lake.

Try them both. Eagle Mountain, new north of Azle, serves first-rate homestyle burgers.

Sammy’s on the Lake, north of the hiking park off Peden Road, has a much larger menu of excellent street tacos, served by the same family that operate Dos Molinas’ restaurant near the Stockyards.

More on the lake scene:

Eagle Mountain Landing & Cafe has only been open a couple of weeks, and looks it.

The marina cafe is a small, cluttered hole-in-the-wall grill. The simple menu of burgers and weekend breakfast is scrawled on a whiteboard.

But all doubts end when the burger arrives.

Eagle Mountain serves a half-pound burger made from a blend of 1855 “high choice” Angus brisket, short rib and chuck. It’s thick and has as much flavor as the more expensive wagyu or Akaushi burgers.

It’s a perfect fit for a brioche bun from the California-based La Jolla Bakery brand.

With skin-on fries or tater tots and a choice of American, Swiss, pepper Jack or provolone, it’s $11.99, or $9.99 in a quarter-pound version.

Besides the burgers, Eagle Mountain Landing has a bacon-cheese patty melt ($13) hot dogs, chili and Frito pie. The featured dessert is a housemade funnel cake ($4.99), or sundaes.

It’s open for lunch and dinner daily, and breakfast platters are served from 8 a.m. weekends as the sun comes up from across the lake; 6925 Liberty School Tap Road, no listed phone yet; facebook.com/eaglemountainlanding.

