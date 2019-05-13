Opening day is close for Gemelle, chef Tim Love’s new garden restaurant

Scenes From An Italian Pop-up Restaurant (Tim Love’s Ufficio) Fort Worth chef Tim Love launched Ufficio, a four-night Italian pop-up restaurant, at his Test Kitchen near downtown Fort Worth. We had a front-row seat to watch Love and his crew cooking. (Star-Telegram video by Robert Philpot) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth chef Tim Love launched Ufficio, a four-night Italian pop-up restaurant, at his Test Kitchen near downtown Fort Worth. We had a front-row seat to watch Love and his crew cooking. (Star-Telegram video by Robert Philpot)

The next Tim Love restaurant opening is only days away.

Gemelle, the Fort Worth chef’s new garden patio cafe and pizza restaurant in the River District, will open May 29.

Love’s newest restaurant is dedicated to twin daughters Ella and Anna. (“Gemelle,” pronounced “jay-MEL-leh,” is an Italian word for a matching pair or set, commonly used for twins.

The large garden patio is already in sight at 4400 White Settlement Road. That’s a 72-year-old tavern and lounge that was recently home to a burger grill and before that a bar and volleyball “beach club.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The garden replaced the sand volleyball court, making Gemelle a throwback to the days when Greek immigrant families farmed the river bottom along the West Fork.

Love will release a menu any day now. It will mix housemade pasta and fresh vegetables with Detroit-style pizza, a new trend and also wife Emilie’s hometown tradition.

Love has been busy lately. His company now does breakfast burritos for Pilot/Flying J Travel Centers in Texas, and both his Lonesome Dove Western Bistro in Fort Worh and Queenie’s Steakhouse in Denton planned a busy Mother;s Day. He also opened a new event center in Austin, Colorado Lease.

In the River District, Gemelle joins the newest location of Heim Barbecue, the historic aluminum-diner location of Salsa Limón and the Lettuce Cook gourmet-to-go cafe.

Look for Gemelle to open after Colonial and Memorial Day; cheftimlove.com.



