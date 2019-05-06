Yes, a Texas top-50 BBQ restaurant was looking at a TCU-area location. But the deal’s off

State-ranked BBQ on the Brazos’ new location BBQ on the Brazos co-owner John Sanford tours the state-ranked restaurant’s new “dining room” at the Motosports Ranch In Cresson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK BBQ on the Brazos co-owner John Sanford tours the state-ranked restaurant’s new “dining room” at the Motosports Ranch In Cresson.

BBQ on the Brazos might bring its heralded Texas barbecue to a Fort Worth location, but a “coming soon” sign came down this week in Westcliff Center.

Co-owner John Sanford of the Cresson restaurant was surprised Monday to hear about a sign on a former garage at 3524 South Hills Ave. announcing “Top-Ranked Barbecue Restaurant Coming Soon” with BBQ on the Brazos’ trademark armadillo labeled “Sanford.”

“I did not give anyone permission to put that sign up,” Sanford said. He was interested in the former G&M Tire & Service Center, he said, but is now less interested,

The leasing agent, Austin Speni of a Dallas JLL office, said he thought he had permission to put up the sign and that it was taken down Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The proposed BBQ on the Brazos location is a former auto repair center in Westcliff Center. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Sanford has been looking for a second Fort Worth location since the first BBQ on the Brazos opened in 2013 in a Cresson gas station-convenience store.

The restaurant moved last year to a hilltop location at 9012 Performance Court, about a half-mile behind the gas station.

Sanford said he wants “a little place in Fort Worth. I’ve been away 15 years.” He owned a Saginaw barbecue restaurant before cooking in Granbury.

Pitmaster John Sanford of BBQ on the Brazos says he likes Westcliff Center but has not signed a deal yet. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

In the latest Texas Monthly Top 50 ranking of barbecue restaurants BBQ on the Brazos tied for third overall in Dallas-Fort Worth, behind state-ranked Cattleack BBQ in Farmers Branch and Hutchins BBQ in McKinney.

Texas Monthly first listed it in the “New & Improved” barbecue standings, along with Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ and Heim Barbecue in Fort Worth and Meat U Anywhere BBQ in Grapevine and Trophy Club.

The current Performance Court location opens for lunch at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

(The original location in the Texaco Plaza has been leased to Rooster’s Bar-B-Q, operated by former Nashville pitmaster Rooster Beane., featured on an episode of “Man v. Food.”)

A new BBQ on the Brazos would join a list of new or upgraded local barbecue restaurants:

More barbecue restaurants with new locations or expansions:

▪ The second Heim Barbecue, is open at 5333 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth; heimbbq.com.

▪ Panther City BBQ, 201 E. Hattie St., is open Thursday through Sunday as a take-out stand and is bulding a restaurant at that South Main Village location; panthercitybbq.com.

▪ Flores Barbecue is open Thursdays through Satudays at 5000 Clearfork Main St., Fort Worth. It’s a Texas Monthly top-50 restaurant moving from Whitney; facebook.com/FloresBarbecue.

▪ Goldie’s Barbecue, featuring a team of friends who have wrked at La Barbecue, Terry Black’s and other Austin restaurants, is under construction at 4645 Dick Price Road south of Kennedale.

▪ 407BBQ moved to a larger location at 831 Farm Road 407 West near Argyle; 407bbq.com.

▪ Hard Eight BBQ, 220 N. Burleson Blvd., is close to opening the fifth location for the Stephenville-based company.; hardeightbbq.com.





▪ Derek Allan’s Texas Barbecue, a Frisco stand centered around a YouTube video series, is expected to open its first restaurant by summer at 1116 Eighth Ave., Fort Worth. derekallansbbq.com.

▪ Not Just Q, a popular stand at food truck parks owned by former TCU Horned Frogs football player David Hawthorne, is open in the Food Hall at Crockett Row, 3000 Crockett St., notjustq.com.





▪ Joe Riscky’s Barbeque, 1734 E. El Paso St., serves Fridays and Saturdays at Wild Acre Brewing.; joerisckysbarbeque.com.

▪ Dayne’s Craft Barbecue is serving occasional pop-ups and planning to open at 2000 W. Berry St., the former Americado.

▪ Hurtado Barbecue, 506 E. Main St., Arlington, serves Fridays and Saturdays at Division Brewing; hurtadobbq.com.

▪ Zavala’s Barbecue, 421 W. Main St., Grand Prairie, serves Saturdays; zavalasbarbecue.com.

▪ Green’s Texas BBQ, 414 W. Euless Blvd., Euless, owned by Don Green of the original North Main BBQ family, serves Saturdays; greenstexasbbq.com.