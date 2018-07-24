Top-ranked DFW barbecue restaurant BBQ on the Brazos to reopen by Sept. 1 nearby. Like, really nearby

Top-ranked BBQ in the Brazos will reopen by Sept. 1 next door to its former gas-station location, owner John Sanford said this week.
The popular barbecue restaurant, the highest-rated in the Fort Worth area according to Texas Monthly, will reopen first as a trailer while building on the same lot, 9005 U.S. 377 East.
“We’re staying right we are,” Sanford said. “Only moving a few yards.”
He said he is also meeting with a Fort Worth developer about a possible city location.
“But Cresson’s our home and it’ll be our main restaurant,” he said.
The new restaurant will be next door to competitor Rooster’s GuitarBQ, a former Granbury restaurant that will open in the vacant space in the Texaco Plaza.
BBQ on the Brazos opened in 2013 after Sanford had cooked as a barbecue caterer and at a bistro on the Granbury square. He had previously owned a barbecue restaurant and cafe in Saginaw.
Texas Monthly first listed it in the “Top 25 New & Improved” barbecue stands, along with Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ and Heim Barbecue in Fort Worth and Meat U Anywhere BBQ in Grapevine and Trophy Club.
In the latest Top 50 ranking, BBQ on the Brazos tied for third overall in Dallas-Fort Worth, behind state-ranked Cattleack BBQ in Farmers Branch and Hutchins BBQ in McKinney.
ESPN’s Todd Blackledge boosted BBQ on the Brazos in a “Taste of the Town” segment, and Brent Musburger praised it during a Texas-OU football game.
BBQ on the Brazos is also known for original sides: cornbread salad, cilantro slaw, chile-powder beans and banana pudding.
