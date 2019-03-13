‘Irish’ nachos: a Texas twist turned into good, peppery fried-potato fun

Hey, Bud! Are “Irish” nachos cultural appropriation? Just trying to get the rules down in my mind.





—@AndyCoticchio on Twitter

I think nachos in general might qualify as an offensive cultural appropriation when they’re served in bland, plastic corporate chain restaurants. But speaking as a Kennedy, serving a potato nacho and calling it “irish” is not the worst stereotype out there. (By the way, even Spanish-language cookbooks now list recipes for “nachos irlandeses.“ Irish nachos were popularized by the very un-chain J. Gilligan’s in downtown Arlington, which celebrates all weekend.)

Hey, Bud! What was the little Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth that Dan Jenkins wrote about?

—Guy at the Paris Coffee Shop

The late novelist and journalist wrote about Fort Worth restaurants for most of his 90 years. He and his wife, June, owned Juanita’s in Sudnance Square and also on the Upper East Side in Manhattan. In “Slim and None,” he mentioned Joe T.’s, The Original, El Fenix and also Mi Cocinita, “the little cafe in the converted garage” on Bryan Avenue. (Sadly, owner Virgie Martinez retired last year.)

Hey, Bud! What do you hear about Seven Mile Cafe?

—Reader who lives near the Westen Center exit

The new Seven Mile at 6300 North Freeway is north Fort Worth’s version of a Snooze or Yolk, a “better breakfast” restaurant with elaborate pancakes. There’s already one in Keller and the original is in Denton. Also of note: a first-rate Texas chicken-fried steak platter.