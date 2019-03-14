It’s St. Patrick’s Day time. Here’s where to celebrate in DFW

St. Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday, March 17th this year and that translates into a party weekend in DFW.
The largest annual event is the 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival presented by the Dallas Mavericks (dallasstpatricksparade.com) which is Saturday at 12 p.m. on Lower Greenville. Featured spaces for the huge event include the Exhibitor Zone at 5111 Greenville Ave. that features food trucks, VIP tailgate area and more and Brewfest presented by Deep Ellum Brewing Company in the Office Depot parking lot featuring food trucks and a live DJ station. There will also be a concert with hits from the past four decades from 12-7 p.m. off the Matilda Bridge and Mockingbird. The parade will also be broadcast on CW 33 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Should you opt to watch the parade on television, you can still venture out to the many St. Patrick’s Day festivities:
Fort Worth
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Poag Mahones Irish Pub will have its 11th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Madness benefiting Brothers Keepers on Sunday kicking off at noon and running until 2 a.m and featuring live music by Poo Live Crew. This is annually the largest St. Patrick’s Day party in Fort Worth with huge crowds packing the bar’s back courtyard area and food trucks on site. 700 Carroll St., Fort Worth. facebook.com/poagmahones
Varsity Tavern will be having a weekend-long St. Patrick’s celebration with green beer beginning to flow on Thursday and shot specials all weekend. They will also have green frozen vodka Red Bulls. Bottle reservations are available on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will also feature a live DJ all day and a St. Patrick’s Day water balloon fight. 1005 Norwood St., Fort Worth. varsitytavern.com
Hooky Bar will be opening early at 3 p.m. on Sunday for St. Patrick’s Day. They will have shot specials and a DJ spinning dance music all evening. 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth. instagram.com/hookybar
Landmark Bar & Kitchen will host the ‘Biggest St. Patrick’s Day Party in Fort Worth’ beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The party will include live music by the Cottonwood Crows at 4 p.m., a $500 ‘Pot of Gold Raffle’ and a live DJ beginning at 10 p.m. Specials include $2 Jello Shots, $3 green beer, $4 Jameson and $5 Irish Nachos. 3008 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth. landmarkfw.com
The Yard will host ‘Shamrock Fest at the Yard’ on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. The party will include food trucks, dog park, miniature golf, arcades, green beer, table-side kegs and a beer garden. Live music will begin at 4 p.m. 3017 Morton St., Fort Worth. theyardfw.com
Malone’s Pub will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend with $3 pints including Guinness all night on Sunday. 1303 Calhoun St., Fort Worth.
T&P Tavern will have its St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday from noon until closing time. There will be live music under their covered patio. Specials include Green Rahr Blonde, Irish nachos, corned beef and cabbage, Shephard’s Pie and more.
The Winchester Tavern will have Dew and a Brew (Tullamore Dew and a domestic beer) for $6 on Saturday and Sunday. 903 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth.
Durty Murphy’s Irish Pub will have a Jameson and beer combo for $9 and Peachy Green shots and green draft beer for $5 on Sunday. 609 Houston St., Fort Worth.
BAR 2909 will have its St. Patty’s Day Crawfish Boil & Celebration on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. The party will feature $20 all-you-can-eat crawfish, $2 green Jello shots, $5 Guinness Stouts and $5 Jameson Whiskey. 2909 Morton St., Fort Worth. facebook.com/Bar2909
Bar Louie in Crockett Row will have the St. Patrick’s Daze Weekend party Friday-Sunday. Drink specials include $4 green beer and $6 Jameson shots. They will also have live music on Friday and Saturday and a chance to win a gift card for those posting photos on Instagram with the hashtag #LuckyDazewithLouie. Bar Louie has multiple locations throughout DFW. 2973 W. 7th St., Fort Worth. barlouie.com
Bodega W. 7th will celebrate with its St. Paddy’s Day Weekend party from Friday night through Sunday. Specials include $8 frozen Irish Mules and $8 frozen green teas. 2921 Morton St., Fort Worth. bodegaw7th.com
Cowtown Brewing Co. will have its St. Patrick’s Day bash on Saturday with green beer and live music from 4-7 p.m. Those wearing a kilt will receive a free beer wrist band and a Cowtown glass. 1301 E. Belknap St.. cowtownbrewco.com
Studio Eighty will have its St. Patrick’s bash on Saturday night beginning at 7 p.m. There is free cover for those wearing green and specials include $3 green Jello shots and $5 Jameson. 500 Taylor St. clubstudio80.com
Whiskey Garden will have its St. Patrick’s Day party starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Specials include $4 Miller Lite aluminum bottles and $7 Green Frozen Vodka Red Bulls and food by Tail Feathers. Entertainment will be provided by Toro. 2800 Bledsoe St. #150. thewhiskeygarden.com
St. Patrick’s Day also marks the 61st anniversary of Angelo’s Barbecue. The Fort Worth institution will celebrate on Saturday, March 16 instead. (Angelo’s is always closed on Sunday.) Go for $3 chopped beef sandwiches all day long, along with traditional bagpiper performances starting at 6 p.m. There’ll be green beer, too, and it’ll be served in ice-cold schooners just like the normal variety. 2533 White Settlement Road. www.angelosbbq.com
At Michaels Cuisine, chef Michael Thomson will open early on Saturday, March 16 to serve a St. Patrick’s Day-themed brunch. Make reservations now for corned beef hash and eggs, Irish nachos with corned beef and fresh sauerkraut, and St. Patty’s soup with corned beef hash, cabbage and carrots simmered with a little Irish whiskey. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but Michaels will feature Irish specials Friday and Saturday for dinner, too. 3413 West Seventh Street. www.michaelscuisine.com
Arlington
J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill will host its 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day DFW Block Party on Sunday beginning at noon. Live music kicks off outside at 3 p.m. and inside at 4 p.m. and will continue until closing time. Cover charge is $4 from 3-6 p.m. and $6 after 6 p.m. 400 E. Abram St.. jgilligans.com
Hooligan’s Pub will have a big St. Patrick’s Day bash on Saturday with green beer, Jello shots, Irish mules, food from Streakin Ricans and a $5 raffle to win a Jack Daniel’s whiskey dispenser. They will also have live music from The Pub Crawlers from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 310 E. Abram St.. facebook.com/hooliganspub
Texas Live! will host its St. Patrick’s Day bash on Saturday with ‘Kegs & Eggs’ at Miller Tavern kicking things off, live music throughout the day and drink specials. There are $6 Color Changing Cups with Miller Lite or Coors Light, $5 Car Bombs, $5 Irish Whiskey shots and $8 Guinness. Live music begins at Troy’s at 3 p.m. and concludes with Hip Hop Hooray at Live Arena at 9:30 p.m. 1650 E. Randol Mill Rd. texas-live.com
Bedford
BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar has multiple locations throughout DFW. Each one has their individual St. Patrick’s Day parties. The Bedford location will co-host the St. Patrick’s Day Block Party with its neighboring Bedford Ice House on Saturday in what is being dubbed as the ‘Biggest St. Patrick’s Day party in the Mid-Cities.’ Specials for the Bedford event include $4 Jameson and $5 Car Bombs and there will be live music and special guest DJs at both venues. 2250 Airport Fwy., Bedford. boomerjacks.com, bedfordicehouse.com.
Keller
Shannon Brewing Company will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day beginning at noon on Saturday with some “one-of-a-kind beers” that are being specially brewed for this event. Bag pipes will kick off the event that features live music at 1 p.m., food from the Turkish Texans and Just Encased and Infuse me Cupcakes will be on hand selling boozy cupcakes. VIP tickets that include early admission at 11 a.m., commemorative tee shirts, special edition pint glasses are $40, early registration tickets are $20 and tickets at the door are $25. 818 N. Main St., Keller. shannonbrewing.com
Euless
At Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill, which has locations in Euless’ Glade Parks and inside the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, seasonal specials are running now through March 17. Visit the Portland-based chain for bacon-cheddar potato cakes, traditional Scotch eggs, shepherd’s pie, beer-braised corned beef and cabbage and roasted lamb shank with rosemary-mint chimichurri and white cheddar mashed potatoes. Specialty cocktails include the Irish Mule and Irish old fashioned, both made with Slane whiskey. There’ll be Irish whiskey flights, too. Feel good about sipping from the seasonal cocktail menu because the restaurant will donate $2 from the purchase of two cocktails to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a private funder of childhood cancer research grants. Also, don’t miss the whiskey Bing cherry bread pudding. 1220 Chisholm Trail, Euless, www.thirstyliongastropub.com
Dallas
The Rustic’s St. Patrick’s Day party will include a live performance by Pat Green beginning at 7 p.m. VIP Gold Circle tickets are $150 and include access to the pre-party on the patio and a meet and greet with Pat Green. VIP tickets that include exclusive access to the VIP Lounge are $60. General admission tickets are $27. 3656 Howell St., Dallas. therustic.com
Happiest Hour is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all weekend long with $5 green beer, Irish-inspired food specials and live music from Armstead as post-parade entertainment from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday will feature its DJ Brunch from noon-4 p.m. with specials including $5 cold green beer, $6 Guinness drafts, $7 green froze, and $8 Jameson Irish Whiskey Caskmates Irish Mule (buy a Jameson Mule and get a ticket to enter into the Jameson raffle for your chance to win a YETI Cooler and more). 2616 Olive St., Dallas. happiesthourdallas.com
Plano
The 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Ringo’s Pub Block Party at the Shops at Legacy kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will feature live music, green beer, drink specials and more. There will also be an official after-party at the popular VINYL nightclub. 5865 Kincaid Rd., Plano
Celestina Blok contributed to this report.
Comments