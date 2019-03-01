12 Fort Worth-area restaurants make Yelp list of top 100 in Texas

It’s Grapevine for tamales, Fort Worth for sushi and Crowley for kebabs or baba ghannouj.

At least, that’s according to the intrepid commenters on Yelp.com, publishing their new list of 100 Best Restaurants.

Yelp users often try someplace different, and their online reviews inspire others to come try restaurants they otherwise might not try.

Yes, this year’s list of the 100 restaurants with the most intense Yelp following includes some well-known favorites: Boca 31 in Denton or Keller, for example, and Casa Jacaranda in Venus.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Butternut squash risotto at the Taste Community Restaurant in Fort Worth. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

But look who’s also honored again: Taste Community Restaurant, the lunch and weekend brunch cafe in the Near Southside where you eat and then simply pay whatever your heart desires.

The biggest surprise on the list might be tiny Aladdin Cafe, a Mediterranean restaurant near Crowley. Also listed is Quixote Bakery Cafe, a first-rate little coffee-sandwich cafe in Rich;and Hills.

Chicken shawarma with hummus at Aladdin Cafe between Fort Worth and Crowley. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

The No. 1 restaurant in Texas and also on a past Yelp national top 100 is beloved Tony’s Italian Delicatessen in Montgomery.

Tommy Tamale, winner of the WFAA/Channel 8 “Verify” award for the best tamales in DFW, finished No. 4 on the new Yelp top1 100 and tops in DFW,

Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar, the new handroll sushi counter in tne Foch Street Warehouses, was the top-ranked restaurant inside Fort Worth.

Arlington’s top-ranked restaurant is another Mediterranean favorite, Tiba Grill. on Matlock Road.

Nearby restaurants in the state Top 100:

4. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe, Grapevine (also Addison).

7. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar, Fort Worth.

17. Aladdin Cafe, near Crowley.

22. Casa Mia Latin Cuisine, Lewisville.

27. Taste Community Restaurant, Fort Worth.

28. Boca 31, Denton Ialso Keller).

38. Empa Mundo, Irving.

49. Tiba Grill, Arlington.

50. Quixote Bakery Cafe, Richland Hills.

51. Coco Shrimp, Fort Worth.,

64. Casa Jacaranda, Venus.

96. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine, Fort Worth.