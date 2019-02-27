Eats Beat

Where’s the best I-35 stop? Sausage in West, or a cafe in Georgetown

February 27, 2019

Hey, Bud! Any good lunch spots along Interstate 35 headed to Austin?

—Claire, Arlington

Great smoked sausage, sausage-and-kraut platters or fried chicken at Picha’s Czech-American Restaurant in West. Excellent barbecue at Miller’s Smokehouse in downtown Belton. But the most reliable stop for breakfast, lunch or dinner seven days a week is the Monument Cafe in Georgetown.

Hey, Bud! You wrote about the “Roosevelt Special” at The Original Mexican Eats Cafe. There’s a plaque on the wall saying it was President Roosevelt’s favorite meal.

—Mike, Fort Worth

Not quite,. The Roosevelt was the favorite combo of Franklin Roosevelt’s son, Elliott. He lived here and had a ranch near Benbrook. The President did visit, but the plaque embellishes the story. (It also misspells several names.)

Hey, Bud! With Aguilera’s, Granny’s and Mi Cocinita gone, what are the good “hole-in-the-wall” restaurants?

—Rodney, Fort Worth

Bailey’s Bar-B-Que, Charley’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, Daybreak Cafe, Happy Bowl Thai, Jesús Family Restaurant, the M&M Steak House. (Dos Molinas’. Drew’s Place, Margie’s Italian Gardens and the Point on Lake Worth are too big for “holes-in-the-wall,” but they’re good too.) Send more to bud@budkennedy.com.

