In Lake Worth, a new Italian restaurant serves pastas in big portions

By Bud Kennedy

February 18, 2019 05:15 AM

Chicken Tuscany with mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions and basil. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
LAKE WORTH

Nearly everyone has a pizza-and-pasta restaurant nearby, and now that includes Tuscany Italian.

The new restaurant moved in off Boat Club Road near Lake Worth High School, serving the usual wide choice of pizzas but also adding a few surprises.

Tuscany is the first Tarrant County outpost for a restaurant family with locations from Duncanville to Rockwall, some of them lauded by Dallas-area diners.

The menu offers 12 different chicken dishes, 18 pastas and special dishes such as salmon sauteed with shallots and plum tomato sauce, or pork tenderloin in a mushroom-cognac sauce.

Most important: Tuscany does not skimp on helpings or sauces. The entrees are mostly $12-$16 and could easily feed two.

The chicken Tuscany was topped with mushrooms and roasted red peppers in pink vodka sauce. But the real star was an appetizer “shrimp martini” in a pinot grigio reduction.

An order of garlic bread came with a better-than-average marinara. The dessert choices included a chocolate mousse cake.

Tuscany Italian is open for lunch and dinner daily at 6060 Rocky Point Trail; 682-708-1590.

