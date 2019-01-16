Eats Beat

Magdalena's chef to cook for $500 a plate. It's the annual opera gala.

By Bud Kennedy

January 16, 2019

FORT WORTH

Chef Juan Rodriguez is already busy.

He’s about to get busier.

Rodriguez is the chef at the monthly Magdalena’s pop-ups and the soon-to-open Austin City Taco Co. On May 4, he’ll be the chef for the annual Fort Worth Opera gala.

The gala’s theme at Stonegate Mansion is “A Southern Soiree,” so Rodriguez has drawn up a matching four-course menu.

Tickets are $500 at fwopera.org/gala.


Rodriguez is consulting on the menu for Austin City Taco, opening soon at 517 University Drive next to a Starbucks.

The restaurant — Austin in name and style, but not a chain — will include slow-smoked oak brisket tacos, achoite rotisserie chicken, shrimp, veggie and breakfast tacos.

Watch for it soon on University two blocks north of West Seventh Street.

