Winter Restaurant Week brings $29-$39-$49 dining deals

You know about DFW Restaurant Week, the August benefit that raises money for the Lena Pope Home children’s agency and a Dallas food bank.
But you might not know there’s also a similar January promotion. On Jan. 7-13, more than 30 restaurants will offer special $29, $39 or $49 menus and donate $5-$7 — a less generous gift than in the summer event — to Grace Grapevine or the Tarrant Area Food Bank.
B&B Butchers, Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine, Grace, Ristorante La Piazza, Lonesome Dove, Paris 7th and Waters are among the restaurants offering specials, filling up tables between the holidays and Stock Show. Some restaurants will extend the special later in January.
For example, La Piazza’s $49 special offers a choice of branzino Livornese or bocconcini-stuffed veal scaloppine.
Paris 7th, which rarely offers a special, will serve its roast duck, steak au poivre or chicken on a three-course special for $49.
Waters’ $49 special includes fried shrimp, pecan-crusted redfish or filet mignon on a three-course dinner. One of the dessert choices is “chocolate tiramisu.”
The specials also include Northeast Tarrant County restaurants such as Craft & Vine in Roanoke (grilled salmon or sirloin, $49); Trio in Colleyville (hanger steak, coriander-grilled chicken or sea bass, $49) or Loveria in Colleyville (braised beef cheek or branzino, $39).
For more information, see bit.ly/2GYWi8O.
