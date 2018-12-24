‘Hey, Bud’ on tamales, burgers and some not-fishy items at a Fort Worth oyster bar

Hey, Bud! Tell me about Tia’s on the Bluff. Does it taste as good as it looks?





—@johnston72 on Twitter





Tia’s is the little, local Tex-Mex restaurant in a once-notorious home at 1301 E. Bluff St. near Cowtown Brewing. It seemed disorganized at first, but it’s grown on me. The holiday special tamale dinner was perfectly seasoned and the borracho beans were a major upgrade. It’s also known for carne guisada and an unusual potato salad.

Hey, Bud! Did J&J’s Oyster Bar change managers? That’s always been my coast-raised hubby’s go-to for poboys. Always loved everything about it.





—@tbredjunkie on Twitter

J&J’s cooking varies widely depending what’s fresh and who’s in the kitchen. Right now there are some new specials similar to those at Fred’s, including brisket chili or jalapeno-wrapped calf fries. That’ll pack ‘em in during the Stock Show.

Hey, Bud! What’d you think of Shake Shack?

—AMCruz on Facebook

Nice but nothing out of the ordinary. Cool vibe in Southlake Town Square. The Emporium Pies berry-pie custard concrete was a winner. Will draw big crowds for atmosphere even though there are better burgers in Southlake.