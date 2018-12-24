Spicy or mild, they’re all lucky: where to stock up on black-eyed peas

You’re going to need black-eyed peas next week.

So why not buy them from the restaurants that serve them every day?

Some restaurants roll out black-eyed peas one day a week as a special.

But two local chains, Cousin’s Bar-B-Q and Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House, serve them every day, along with local Tastebuds Eatery.

Buy them ahead of time. You don’t want to be caught without black-eyed peas.





Hoffbrau will open at noon New Year’s Day, and its recipe is the most Texas-y. They’re spiced and seasoned with cumin, garlic and some secret ingredients.

The black-eyed peas are something of a Hoffbrau signature dish, along with the ‘Brau chips, an excellent house chili and the sliced smoked sirloin.

Hoffbrau has three locations, in central Fort Worth near the Fort Worth Zoo, on Denton Highway in Haltom City and in Granbury; hoffbrausteakandgrill.com/fort-worth.

Brisket, ribs, jalapeño sausage, pickles, peppers, green beans, black-eyed peas and banana pudding at Cousins. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Cousin’s serves fresh black-eyes every day on the line to go with the prime brisket and other smoked meats. (But it’s closed New Year’s Day.)





The flagship location is at 6262 McCart Ave., with others in southwest Fort Worth, far north Fort Worth and Crowley, plus stands at DFW Airport; cousinsbbq.com.





At Tastebuds, owner Sunne Hill serves black-eyed peas daily along with 22 other vegetables.

She makes hers with bay leaf and thyme — no bacon or ham — and they come out lighter, with more snap that other restaurant black-eyes.

Tastebuds is open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays, lunch Sundays at 7674 McCart Ave.; 817-361-5500, tastebudseatery.org.

Lady & the Pit BBQ in east Fort Worth is closed Tuesdays including New Year’s, but owner Natasha Smith said she’ll serve black-eyed peas with Sunday lunch. Hers are made with “a little ham and a lot of love,” she said.

Lady & the Pit is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday, lunch Sunday at 2220 Handley Drive east of Loop 820; 682-301-1888, facebook.com/LadyAndThePit.