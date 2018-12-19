Steaks, Italian, buffets, pancakes: Santa brings a mixed bag for Christmas Day brunch

If you didn’t book a Christmas Day reservation, you’re mostly too late.
Start planning for New Year’s, and expect to stand in line Christmas Day at a restaurant or buffet.
Saltgrass Steakhouse, Romano’s Macaroni Grill and Buca de Beppo wll open and serve their regular menu.
All Furr’s Fresh Buffet and Luby’s Cafeteria locations will open, along with the Heaven’s Gate Restaurant buffet in north Fort Worth and the Iron Skillet Restaurant buffet in Weatherford.
Skillet N Grill in Arlington is open at its new location, 1801 W. Division St. So is the Ol’ South Pancake House in central Fort Worth.
For a more upscale brunch, the Omni Fort Worth had a few reservations left at midweek for its $68 buffet; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1300 Houston St., 817-350-4106, omnifortworthhotel.com.
(LAW at the Four Seasons Resort or the Riverwalk Cantina at the Gaylord Texan Resort might have a few spaces available at their brunch buffets. Other hotel restaurants like Vidalia’s in the Renaissance Worthington will be open but the menu may be limited.)
Both Mercury Chophouse prime steakhouses in Arlington and Fort Worth will serve lunch. The Arlington location offers a panoramic view of the entertainment district, while the Fort Worth location is downtown in the Tower near Sundance Square; 2221 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, 817-381-1157, mercurychophouse.com, or 525 Taylor St., Fort Worth, 817-336-4129, mercuryfw.com.
In Arlington, Humperdinks Restaurant & Brewpub will open at 10 a.m. for brunch (about $15), then serves turkey and stuffing, side dishes and pies for about $22. (Or order steaks or seafood from the menu.) 700 Six Flags Drive, Arlington, 817-640-8553, humperdinks.com.
Tex-Mex restaurants opening include Amy’s Restaurant and Los Asaderos in the 1500 block of North Main Street, along with Daybreak Cafe in central Fort Worth and Burritos Locos in Grapevine.
For a longer list including Christmas Eve specials, see DFW.com.
