Eats Beat

Steaks, Italian, buffets, pancakes: Santa brings a mixed bag for Christmas Day brunch

By Bud Kennedy

December 19, 2018 07:08 AM

“Pecan pie” bread pudding at Saltgrass Steak House.
“Pecan pie” bread pudding at Saltgrass Steak House. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
“Pecan pie” bread pudding at Saltgrass Steak House. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
FORT WORTH

If you didn’t book a Christmas Day reservation, you’re mostly too late.

Start planning for New Year’s, and expect to stand in line Christmas Day at a restaurant or buffet.

Saltgrass Steakhouse, Romano’s Macaroni Grill and Buca de Beppo wll open and serve their regular menu.

All Furr’s Fresh Buffet and Luby’s Cafeteria locations will open, along with the Heaven’s Gate Restaurant buffet in north Fort Worth and the Iron Skillet Restaurant buffet in Weatherford.

Skillet N Grill in Arlington is open at its new location, 1801 W. Division St. So is the Ol’ South Pancake House in central Fort Worth.

For a more upscale brunch, the Omni Fort Worth had a few reservations left at midweek for its $68 buffet; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1300 Houston St., 817-350-4106, omnifortworthhotel.com.

(LAW at the Four Seasons Resort or the Riverwalk Cantina at the Gaylord Texan Resort might have a few spaces available at their brunch buffets. Other hotel restaurants like Vidalia’s in the Renaissance Worthington will be open but the menu may be limited.)

Both Mercury Chophouse prime steakhouses in Arlington and Fort Worth will serve lunch. The Arlington location offers a panoramic view of the entertainment district, while the Fort Worth location is downtown in the Tower near Sundance Square; 2221 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, 817-381-1157, mercurychophouse.com, or 525 Taylor St., Fort Worth, 817-336-4129, mercuryfw.com.

Eats Beat Ep. 119

Christmas day places to eat

In Arlington, Humperdinks Restaurant & Brewpub will open at 10 a.m. for brunch (about $15), then serves turkey and stuffing, side dishes and pies for about $22. (Or order steaks or seafood from the menu.) 700 Six Flags Drive, Arlington, 817-640-8553, humperdinks.com.

Tex-Mex restaurants opening include Amy’s Restaurant and Los Asaderos in the 1500 block of North Main Street, along with Daybreak Cafe in central Fort Worth and Burritos Locos in Grapevine.

For a longer list including Christmas Eve specials, see DFW.com.

The holiday season is a time for good food and spending time with loved ones, and that usually includes your pets. Before you feed them the delicious food from the table, make sure to watch our video to find out if that food could hurt your pet.

By

Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.

  Comments  