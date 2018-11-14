A new look at Jesús Family Restaurant, a 50-year survivor on South Main Street

Hey, Bud! I saw you mentioned Jesús BBQ Family Restaurant. I’ve driven past that place forever. Is it good? —Nancy, Fort Worth
The name is confusing. Jesús BBQ, 810 S. Main St. in South Main Village, is best for Tex-Mex cheese enchiladas with chili, chicken-fried steak, fried chicken and homemade fried pies. There are inexpensive lunch specials, steaks and fried seafood platters. Jesús Borja turned 89 this week, and his restaurant was just remodeled, but the menu hasn’t changed much since it opened 50 years ago.
Hey, Bud! I know a lot of restaurants are open Thanksgiving. Where’s an old-timey place that isn’t too expensive, like the old Vance Godbey’s?
—A guy in Daybreak Cafe
First of all, Daybreak Cafe is open, but it only serves the regular menu. Check through Robert Philpot’s list in these pages and you’ll find inexpensive turkey lunches like the Heaven’s Gate Restaurant family buffet (make reservations) or the Ol’ South Pancake House menu. When all else fails, the Iron Skillet Restaurant in Weatherford has a buffet every Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Hey, Bud! Did you know Bravo!/Meso Maya downtown/Mellow Mushroom Southlake/Mariposa’s closed?
—Lots of readers
Sure — and Mariposa’s is reopening next year in Willow Park. Some of those were in the midweek Eats Beat, and others were on Facebook or at twitter.com/EatsBeat. (Follow them all.)
