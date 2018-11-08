Looking for Thanksgiving dinner out? Here are some places that will be open Turkey Day

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 22, which is as early as it can fall. So it may be kind of sneaking up on you, because, at this writing, that’s a mere two weeks away.
If you’re planning dinner out, it’s time to make reservations if you haven’t already, so here’s our annual roundup of which restaurants are doing what, including a few that are getting the jump on Thanksgiving and some others that are offering to-go packages.
Information is still coming in, so we’ll update accordingly. Prices below do not reflect tax or tip.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant
The Shops at Clearfork location will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, with a prix-fixe menu ($59 adults/$25 children 12 and under) featuring choice of salad or butternut squash soup; entree choice of roasted turkey with cornbread & sausage stuffing and giblet gravy, or roasted prime rib with creamy horseradish au jus and Yorkshire pudding; sides; and choice pumpkin pie, pecan pie or “Mariana’s Apple Crisp” for dessert. Full dinner menu also available. Bonus: every diner gets a leftover turkey sandwich from the B&B Butcher Shop next door, and complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cheesecake balls will be available. B&B will also have Thanksgiving to-go menu (but you won’t get the leftover turkey sandwich with it), available for pickup Nov. 20 through the morning of Thanksgiving. For links to both menus, visit https://bbbutchers.com/fortworth/thanksgiving-to-go. 5212 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth; dine-in reservations, 817-737-5212; to-go menu orders (place orders at least 24 hours in advance), 817-731-5360; https://bbbutchers.com/fortworth
Bird Cafe
The Sundance Square Plaza restaurant will serve Thanksgiving brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22. Honey Glazed Ham Shank with cranberry compote, grits, pork shank and honey jus; “Ultimate Turkey Sandwich” with smoked turkey, stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry compote; and toasted pumpkin pancakes with toasted pepitas will be featured in addition to Bird Café brunch favorites and cocktail specials. 155 E. Fourth St. at Commerce St., downtown Fort Worth; 817-332-2473; www.birdinthe.net
Blue Mesa Grill
The Fort Worth location will have a special holiday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22. It will have all the usual Blue Mesa brunch buffet offerings, as well as a carving station with roast turkey and glazed ham, corncake stuffing, “Harvest Salad,” soups, cranberry-jalapeño relish, baked mac-n-cheese, pumpkin flan, pecan-walnut bars and more. $22 adults (champagne, mimosa, coffee, tea or soft drink included)/$7 children 6-11/free for children 5 and under. 612 Carroll St., Fort Worth, 817-332-6372, www.bluemesagrill.com
Buffalo West
Capital Grille
Capital Grille will offer Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 22., with a Thanksgiving plate ($42 adult/$15 children) featuring slow-roasted turkey and brioche stuffing, with French green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney, “Sam’s Mashed Potatoes” and more. Full a la care dinner menu also available. 800 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-348-9200; also 500 Crescent Court, Dallas, 214-303-0500; https://www.thecapitalgrille.com
Chef Point Cafe
The Watauga “gourmet restaurant in a gas station” (which is in the process of adding a Colleyville location, expected to open early next year) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, with a menu including a traditional turkey dinner ($25) as well as Chef Point favorites such as oxtail ($30), chicken-and-waffle ($25) and more, including a bread pudding that got the attention of celebrity chefs Guy Fieri and Paula Deen. Full menu at https://chefpointcafe.org/menu/thanksgiving-day-menu
. 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080, https://chefpointcafe.org
Cowboy Chicken
Or Cowboy turkey: The Dallas-baed chain is offering a “Wood-Fired Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package”
for takeout. The dinner, which serves eight to 10, includes a 10- to 12-pound rotisserie turkey, “Twice Baked Potaters,” choice of side, plus country-style stuffing, 12 dinner rolls and apple or peach cobbler. $99.99 for the whole package; turkey a la carte available for $44.99 (whole turkey) or $49.99 (sliced). Orders require at least 48 hours notice, and availablility will be limited on Nov. 21. 4972 Overton Ridge Blvd.,
Fort Worth, 817-346-7822
; locations also in Allen, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Irving, and more. https://www.cowboychicken.com
Cru Food & Wine Bar
The Shops at Clearfork bar/restaurant will serve a three-course menu from noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 22. Entrees include roasted turkey breast, seared diver scallops, filet mignon and herb-crusted Scottish salmon; five appetizer choices and three dessert options. $42 adults/$21 children 12 and under. Adults will get a complimentary “welcome brew” — Angry Orchard Rosè Hard Cider — and the table will receive a savory bread basket. Link to full menu available at https://cruawinebar.com/event/thanksgiving-dinner
. 5188 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth, 817-737-9463; locations also in Allen, Dallas and Plano; https://cruawinebar.com
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House
The upscale steakhouse will offer a Thanksgiving menu ($49 per person) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 including one appetizer, turkey with all the trimmings and one dessert. “Trimmings” include butternut squash soup, mashed sweet potatoes, chateau potatoes and cranberry relish. Full dinner menu also available. 812 Main St., Fort Worth; 817-877-3999; locations also in Dallas and Plano.
Del Frisco’s Grille
The more casual sibling of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House will offer “elevated twists on classic Thanksgiving favorites,” including herb-and-citrus butter-roasted turkey breast with apple-sage sausage stuffing ($25), honey-Dijon pork tenderloin ($29) and more. Regular menu items also available. Pricing is a la carte. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 22. 154 E. 3rd St., Fort Worth, (817) 887-9900; 1200 E Southlake Blvd., Southlake, (817) 410-3777; locations also in Uptown Dallas and Plano; https://delfriscosgrille.com
Eatzi’s Market & Bakery
The “European-style market” will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but all locations will offer a Thanksgiving menu for pickup. Entrees include organge-bourbon vanilla-glazed ham, cranberry chipotle glazed turkey breast, oven-roasted turkey breast, chipotle-bacon glazed smoked turkey leg and more; lots of stuffing, sauces, sides, salads, sweets and even some things that don’t start with ‘s’ to go with that. For a full menu and prices, visit https://eatzis.com/thanksgiving
. Pickup available Nov. 15-21. 1540 S. University Drive No. 100, Fort Worth, 817-945-9095; 1200 W. State Highway 114, Grapevine, 817-527-4007; locations also in Dallas and Plano, https://eatzis.com
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
Eddie V’s will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 22: sliced turkey breast with gravy, brioche sage stuffing, cranberry chutney, hand-whipped potatoes, baby French green beans with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted butternut squash. $42 adult/$15 child. Pumpkin pie with butter-pecan ice cream an additional $12. 3100 W. 7th St., Fort Worth, 817-336-8000, http://www.eddiev.com; also 4023 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, 214-890-1500.
Logan’s Roadhouse
The chain isn’t limiting its Thanksgiving to Nov. 22 (when it’ll be closed, anyway): It will offer a three-course Thanksgiving meal from Nov. 12 through Nov. 21, or while supplies last. And it’s relatively inexpensive: For $14.98, diners can order a herb-brined, slow-roasted turkey breast topped with white gravy and served on top of yeast-roll stuffing. Sides include green-bean casserole, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce (alternative options will be available). Soup-or-salad starter; small pumpkin cheesecake dessert. More than a half-dozen North Texas locations; https://logansroadhouse.com
Luby’s
Another deal: The cafeteria chain will offer roast turkey, cornbread dressing, two sides, bread and dessert for $11.49 on Nov. 22. Multiple DFW locations (for a list, visit https://www.lubys.com/locations
Mimi’s Cafe
The French-inspired chain will serve a three-course turkey supper on Thanksgiving Day. The main course features roasted turkey, traditional gravy, cornbread stuffing, candied pecan sweet potatoes, whipped mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, apple orange cranberry relish and fresh baked carrot nut bread madeleines. The meal also includes your choice of starter (house salad, cup of soup or Caesar salad) and dessert (pumpkin pie or pecan pie). $18.99 adults, $8.99 children (includes drink). Mimi’s is also doing Thanksgiving to-go: Thanksgiving feast ($104.99; serves 8-10), “ Open regular hours. " target="_self">5858 S.W. Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-731-9644; 301 E. Interstate 20 Highway, Arlington, 817-466-3212, www.mimiscafe.com
Mutts Canine Cantina
Rather than do a Thanksgiving Day event, the dog-park-with-a-restaurant-and-bar will hold pre-Thanksgiving “Pupsgiving” events, one apiece at its Fort Worth and Dallas locations. Pupsgiving is an adoption event in partnership with the Humane Society of North Texas at the Fort Worth location and Garland Animal Services at the Dallas Mutts. There will also be a pumpkin-patch photo booth, seasonal drinks such as the LunaZul Pumpkin margarita, a Thanksgiving costume contest and a vendor market with dog-friendly products. Mutts allows drinks on its dog-park side; food is available on the patio, where leashed dogs are welcome. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10, Mutts Dallas, 2899 CityPlace West Blvd., Dallas; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 17, Mutts Fort Worth, 5317 Clearfork Main Street, Fort Worth; https://www.muttscantina.com
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
The Grapevine location will offer a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for $49.95: choice of butternut squash soup or Honey Crisp apple salad; roast turkey breast with multiple sides; and pumpkin pie with chantilly-cream dessert. Regular dinner menu also available. Children’s menu available ($15). 2400 W. State Highway 114
, Grapevine, 682-477-2261
, https://perryssteakhouse.com
Old Texas Brewing Co.
The Burleson brewpub will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 (aka Thanksgiving Eve; the restaurant will be closed Thanksgiving Day). Great price: $10 gets you turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and a roll. But it’s extra for the pumpkin-pie dessert. 112 W. Ellison St
., Burleson, (817) 447-2337
, https://oldtexasbrewing.com
Omni Fort Worth Hotel
The downtown Fort Worth hotel will have a Thanksgiving brunch with a huge buffet of “Thanksgiving favorties and new classics” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22. Seating is available every half-hour. $68 adults/$35 children 6-12/free for children 5 and under. 1300 Houston St.
, Fort Worth, 817-350-4106
, information and updatates available at @omnifortworth
on Facebook..
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe
All locations are offering Razzoo’s Cajun Thanksgiving To-Go, featuring Cajun Fried Turkey ($72.95; feeds 10-12), several sides ($8.99 quart/$5.99 pint), and bread pudding ($39.95 full pan/$24.95 half-pan). Full menu at https://www.razzoos.com/cajun-fried-turkeys
. Twelve North Texas locations; order through the one nearest you. Full list of locations at https://www.razzoos.com/find-us
The Sanford House Inn & Spa
The Arlington inn will serve a $55 prix-fixe lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Entrees include a traditional turkey dinner (with stuffing and sides), roasted NY strip, seared stripe bass and a southwestern pork frittata. Price includes soup or salad, and dessert. $14.95 children’s menu also available. 506 N. Center St., Arlington, 817-801-5541, https://www.thesanfordhouse.com
Silver Fox Steakhouse
Silver Fox will offer a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 8 p..m. Nov. 22 ($49 adults/$18 children 12 and under). Entree choices include slow-roasted turkey, roasted tenderlon or Atlantic salmon. Soup, salad and dessert also included. 1651 S. University Drive,
Fort Worth, 817-332-9060
; locations also in Frisco and Richardson; https://www.silverfoxcafe.com
Taste Community Restaurant
The “pay-what-you-can” restaurant will host “Give Thanks With Us,” a Thanksgiving eal, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22. The meal includes turkey breast, pimento-cheese bruschetta, cornbread stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, a pumpkin bar and a pecan bar. The meal also marks the first anniversary of the restaurant and its mission to raise awareness of “food insecuirty,” a term chef Jeff Williams uses to describe the feeling of not knowing where your next meal is coming from. 1200 S. Main St.
, Fort Worth, 817-759-9045
, https://www.tasteproject.org
DALLAS AREA
City Hall Bistro
The Adolphus hotel restaurant will serve Thanksgiving dishes for dine-in and carry-out. For $24, you get smoked turkey breast with sage gravy, squash dressing, brown-butter whipped sweet potatoes, rutabaga au gratin, grilled broccolini and a deviled egg. Noon-9 p.m. Nov. 22. 1321 Commerce St., Dallas, 214-651-3686, http://www.cityhallbistro.com
Cool River Cafe
The Las Colinas restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, with holiday-oritened offerings including a choice of hickory-smoked or herb-crusted turkey breast with southwest cornbread stuffing, fennel-sage cream gravy, maple-pecan candied yams, garlic sautéed green beans and Grand Marnier cranberry relish ($27.95). Dessert choices include a classic pecan pie ($5.95), but something called “pumpkin cranberry bash pie (also $5.95) gets our attention. Full menu will also be available. 1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving, 972-871-8881, https://www.coolrivercafe.com
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming’s will serve a $42 three-course meal: lobster bisque, mixed herb-roasted turkey breast, butter-mashed sweet potatoes (served family style), apple crisp and more. Main dining menu also available. Children’s menu available for $19. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 22., 7250 North Dallas Parkway Suite 110, Plano, 972-543-2141, https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com
The Grape
The Lower Greenville landmark is taking orders for smoked turkey dinners and homemade holiday desserts to reheat at home. Options include a Post Oak Smoked Natural Turkey Dinner (serves 4-6 or 10-15 from $180-$330) with all the fixings and your choice of two sides. Available sides include maple whipped sweet potatoes; sour cream and chive mashed potatoes; Grape chef/owner Brian Luscher’s sausage and cornbread stuffing; sage, golden raisin and Texas shiitake bread stuffing; green beans with slivered tomatoes and toasted almonds; The Grape’s Famous Mushroom Soup; and creamy corn with roasted red peppers. Niman Ranch Brown Sugar-Maple Glazed Hams are also available for $85. Desserts including Old Grand-Dad pecan pie, pumpkin pie and a caramel apple crisp ($25 each) serve 8-10 people. Availability is limited. To place a Thanksgiving order call 214-828-1981. All orders must be placed by Nov. 17 and will be available for pickup betweem 2 and 5 p.m. Nov. 21. 2808 Greenville Ave., Dallas, http://thegraperestaurant.com
Meddlesome Moth
The Design District gastropub (and older sibling of Fort Worth’s Bird Cafe) will serve Thanksgiving brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22, with a featured turkey plate in addition to a la carte brunch offerings. The Moth Turkey Plate
includes confit turkey breast with choice of three savory sides including sautéed Brussels sprouts, pumpkin tamales, whipped sweet potato, whipped potatoes, confit duck stuffing and more. Cost is $25 per person. Additional specials include spiced pumpkin soup with pepitas and Cedar River Ranchers Reserve Ribeye, as well as signature Moth favorites including “Mother and Child Reunion” (fried chicken breast and poached eggs) and the “Badass Bacon Waffle.” For additional information and to reserve a table, call 214-628-7900. 1621 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, www.mothinthe.net
Mudhen Meat and Greens
The Dallas Farmers Market restaurant will have a family-style Thanksgiving Day meal from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22. Included: oven-roasted turkey breast with pan jus, Harvest Market salas, cauliflower gratin, Mudhen sweet potato mash, balsamic glazed Brussels sprouts or green beans, Hippie Bread dressing with sage pork sausage and orange-cranberry butter and a dozen assorted rolls. ($150, serves 4-6. A bourbon pecan pie dessert is an additional $25. Mudhen will also do Thanksgiving family-style meals to go; they must be ordered by Nov. 16 for pickup between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Nov. 21, or 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 22.
To place an order, call 214-698-7000
. 900 S. Harwood St
., Dallas, http://mudheninthe.net
Second Floor Regionally Inspired Kitchen
Scout
The Statler hotel restaurant will serve a buffet lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22. Carving stations will feature smoked honey-glazed ham, deep-fried turkey and prime rib; sides will include fried Brussels sprouts, cornbread stuffing and Parker House roles. $39 adults/$12 children 12 and under. The restaurant will also offer a turkey dinner and turkey sandwiches along with its 4 p.m.-midnight bar menu. 1914 Commerce St. No 120., Dallas, 469-320-8993, https://www.scoutdallas.com
III Forks
Denton
Hannah’s Off the Square
The just-south-of-the-square restaurant will have a traditional Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Nov. 22 with a few non-traditional touches, such as Cornish game hen and country ham instead of turkey (sort of traditional, since they did this last year as well), or country ham, along with “multiple sides of your favorite Thanksgiving dishes and of course dessert!” $89 adults/$30 children 10 and under. 111 W. Mulberry St., Denton, 940-566-1110, http://hannahsoffthesquare.com
Comments