Rooster’s lands in Cresson with pork ribs to crow about

Rooster’s BBQ might be a new destination if we weren’t already spolled.

Tennessee pitmaster “Rooster” Beane moved his barbecue restaurant from Granbury to a convenience store-gas station in Cresson, sliding into the space where top-ranked area favorite BBQ on the Brazos‘ lease was up.

Rooster’s turns out reliable barbecue. The sweet-glazed pork ribs were an absolute joy one recent visit, thicker and meatier than the usual pork ribs in beef-minded Texas.

But the brisket didn’t have much flavor on an early visit, and the unremarkable sausage and sides didn’t compare to Texas’ better barbecue restaurants.





Beane, featured on the TV show “Man v. Food” in Tennessee for a steak dinner special, said he is smoking over pecan wood using a rotisserie smoker by Tennessee-based Southern Pride, a familiar sight in mass-market Texas barbecue shops.

One highlight of the visit was Beane’s sauces, particularly the spicy sauce.

Rooster’s is still in soft-opening mode, adding menu items weekly. Beane’s restaurant keeps longer hours than its predecessor, opening daily except Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and staying open until 7 p.m.

(BBQ on the Brazos has reopened nearby at 9012 Performance Court, about a half-mile east.)

Rooster’s BBQ is at 9001 U.S. 377 East in front of the motorsports track; 817-512-3343.