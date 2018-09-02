Where to find the hottest salsa in a spicy town: Hurst (?!)

Hurst is becoming a good town for taquerias.

The older part of the city east of NorthEast Mall is getting a makeover, and several new taquerias are serving a variety of specialties.

Taquerias are never fancy, but 3 Niñas is particularly simple. There’s a giant photo menu, a few tables and nothing that would hint at any distinction.

But when you order the street tacos or a taco plate, you find what makes 3 Niñas special: housemade corn tortillas, thicker and more flavorful than at most restaurants.

Fresh tortillas make all the difference in the world for tacos, and 3 Niñas also uses them for sopes, gorditas and huaraches. Try a taco with the generous al pastor, or quesadillas on soft flour tortillas.

At breakfast, try the pancake plate. It’s open at 8 a.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily Tuesday through Saturday, breakfast and lunch Sunday; 313 W. Bedford-Euless Road, 817-510-6198, facebook.com/3NinasHurst/

▪ Not far away, California Tacos Shop has a bigger menu, hotter green and red salsas and “California tacos” on white corn tortillas with a bed of pico.

If you like chilaquiles verdes, California Tacos serves a spicy version with more green, red or habanero salsa on the side.

Breakfast tacos cost 99 cents-$1.29. Fish tacos cost $2.99. The most expensive platters on the menu cost $6.99.

It also serves California-sty;e “wet” burritos and carne asada-loaded nachos or fries.





California Tacos Shop is open at 9 a.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. weekends for late breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at 301 W. Pipeline Road, 817-510-3063.