At Saviano’s, a new look & menu but plenty of old favorites

The newly remodeled Saviano’s Italian Kitchen got off to a rocky start.
Patrons complained about the new decor, noise and menu changes, but Anthony Alfieri said he’s working hard to get it all fixed at the family-owned restaurant near DFW Airport.
“This is a work in progress,” he said apologetically last week.
But dinner that night required no apology.
Two of Saviano’s new menu items — ricotta-stuffed pasta shells with meatballs, and a “summer spaghetti” plate of pasta with garlic, feta, squash and zucchini — sparkled the way Saviano’s has for 23 years here, longer at the family’s original resaurant in Bohemia, N.Y., on Long Island.
Saviano’s is one of those Northeast Tarrant County success stories. Saverio “Sal” Alfieri opened the restaurant in a former Taco Bell on Texas 10, then moved across the Airport Freeway to a larger space on Euless’ North Main Street.
Now, the former pizzeria is a full-fledged bar and restaurant, with a handsome new bar and a wide-ranging menu.
When you add more wine and cocktails, you add loud conversations, and Anthony Alfieri said he still plans to add more noiseproofing in the main dining room.
Saviano’s will bring back traditional veal dishes on the next menu and add a steak dinner with jumbo shrimp, Alfieri said. (It’s currently a special.)
A few customers are unhappy at the decor and menu change, he said. Some old dishes are returning soon as others cycle off.
One interesting new item: an Italian pork chop with peppers in a white wine sauce ($20).
Saviano’s continues to be an outstanding value compared to more upscale chain Italian restaurants. The stuffed shells dinner in Saviano’s stunningly good marinara sells for $14, the summer spaghetti $15.
All the menu prices are better than at upscale Italian restaurants (and comparable to pizza-and-pasta cafes). Pastas start at $13, and the most expensive dish is a seafood scampi combination ($25.)
Yes, Saviano’s still makes “New York-style” pizzas, most notably a rectangular “Gramma pizza” Margherita baked in a cast-iron “Gramma pan.” “
It’s open six days a week at 300 N. Main St., Euless; 817-283-3121, savianos.restaurant.
