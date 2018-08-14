Here’s more: the new restaurant at Waterside

Just when you wonder whether chain restaurants can ever get anything right, along comes Tricky Fish.
The new contemporary cousin to Addison-based Razzoo’s opened this week in the Waterside shops, and might be that center’s biggest success yet.
Tricky Fish is billed as more of a Gulf Coast seafood shack than Razzoo’s, but the menu honestly combines plenty of Cajun spice with grilled or fried seafood platters, sandwiches, burgers, salads and sides like fried okra spears or Tillamook cheddar mac-and-cheese.
The signature “tricky” dish has blackened tilapia, salmon or redfish ($14.50-$19) topped with crawfish etouffee and served with dirty rice and okra sides. It’s generous enough to share.
Like Razzoo’s, Tricky Fish is generous with the spice.
Wisely, the owners didn’t stray far from what they know.
Tricky Fish is all about shrimp and po-boys and big desserts like bread pudding with peach-bourbon sauce, billed as a “French toast sundae.”
The dining room offers casual counter service at weekday lunch, but table service at dinner and weekend brunch. Or order at the bar anytime.
On Sunday, there’s a brunch menu with shrimp-and-oyster bacon-cheddar grits ($12.50), praline pancakes ($11.50) and a brunch-for-two special that includes two entrees and banana-rum monkey bread ($25 for two).
Tricky Fish is open for lunch or brunch and dinner daily at 5917 Convair Drive, next door to Zoes Kitchen (take the Arborlawn Drive exit off the tollway); 817-731-5882, tricky-fish.com
Comments