Seafood restaurant with a Razzoo’s connection sets a date for Waterside

Tricky Fish, a “coastal & Cajun” restaurant previously announced for the Waterside development in southwest Fort Worth, now has an opening date.
And if you’ve been waiting for it, you won’t have to wait much longer. According to a release, the restaurant will open Aug. 13 — next Monday, as this is being written.
Tricky Fish has a pedigree familiar to DFW Cajun-food fans: It’s owned by Addison-based Razzoo’s, which opened the first Tricky Fish in Richardson in November.
According to a previous release, “Tricky Fish, the idea for it anyway, was born along Chinquapin Reef in East Matagorda Bay. And on the water off Port A and near the barrier islands south of Cocodrie, LA. Days spent on the water and evenings spent with good friends, a cold beer and amazing food. “
The Richardson menu features such items as “kitchen sink gumbo” (that’s an appetizer), expected Cajun dishes such as crawfish etouffee, po-boys, a muffuletta and a French toast sundae (bread pudding, vanilla ice cream, peach and bourbon sauce) that got our attention.
The release announcing the opening date also mentions seafood dishes such as grilled salmon and lemon-pepper shrimp tacos.
The restaurant will have a weekday happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m., and daily drink specials Sundays through Thursdays. Beer, wine, cocktails and sipping whiskeys are on the bar menu.
There’s also a 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday brunch featuring dishes such as NOLA Benedict (biscuits topped with andouille sausage, peppers and onions, and poached eggs with a Creole mustard hollandaise), praline pancakes and more.
The 4,200 square-foot restaurant will seat 145 customers inside. A patio will have capacity for an additional 50.
The general manager will be James Petty, a 30-year veteran of the hospitality industry who pent 15 years in New York City working as a bartender at top spots owned by restaurateurs such as Wolfgang Puck before moving to Fort Worth. He has been with Tricky Fish’s parent company since 2012.
On the Richardson menu, prices top out at $17 for blackened salmon, although if you get the dish actually named Tricky Fish (blackened tilapia, dirty rice, crawfish etoufee) and sub salmon or redfish for the tilapia, it jacks the price up from $14 to $18.
Cocktails range from $7 to $9.50 and feature such drinks as the American Pie (apple pie moonshine, cinnamon, pecan), the Comfortably Numb (Pussers rum, passionfruit, coconut) and even some drinks not named after classic-rock songs.
Waterside is already home to Piattello Italian Kitchen,Taco Diner and locations of fast-casual restaurants Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, Tokyo Joe’s and Zoes Kitchen.
Tricky Fish will be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. weekends at 5917 Convair Drive in Waterside. For updates, follow @TrickyFishWaterSide on Facebook.
Comments