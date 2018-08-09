Something new to see at Bonnell’s for Restaurant Week

Every DFW Restaurant Week is a big deal, with 35 of the best Tarrant County restaurants serving dinners at a discount and sharing the money with charity.

But this year, there’s an added attraction:

The new look at Bonnell’s.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Eats Beat Ep. 102 Big sandwich news and Restaurant Week picks!

Chef Jon Bonnell’s “Texas cuisine” restaurant is getting fresh decor and furnishings after 17 years, putting new polish on the restaurant and keeping Bonnell’s reliable menu.

The work isn’t finished, but Bonnell promised to reopen in time for DFW Restaurant Week Aug. 13-19, when $10 of each special dinner goes to the Fort Worth-based Lena Pope children’s charity.

Bonnell’s is among the restaurants extending the benefit deal another week, through Aug. 25.

The $49 menu features a choice of a beef tenderloin, quail-mushroom pasta, a veggie-goat cheese chile relleno or rabbit enchiladas, including sides and salad or roasted tomato-jalapeno soup.

The dessert is a choice of chocolate amaretto cake or tres leches creme brulee.

You’ll notice the new entrance, foyer and cowboyed-up bar, the preferred dining room for many customers.

Bonnell’s dining room is often gently described as understated. The new decor gives it a richer feel but keeps the room partitions that make it cozier.

Bonnell’s is open serving a moderate-priced lunch Tuesday through Friday and for dinner Tuesday through Saturday at 4259 Bryant Irvin Road; 817-738-5489, bonnellstexas.com.

(Lena Pope earns $10 of each $49 Restaurant Week dinner, $8 of each $39 dinner and $4 of each $20 lunch. For a full list of restaurants serving specials, some through Labor Day weekend, see dfwrestaurantweek.com.)