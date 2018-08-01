A great half-price burger? $30 French fine dining? Sure — just pick the right day

Hey, Bud! In a recent column, you mentioned that Dutch’s has half-price burgers Tuesdays. What are the best bargains for each day of the week? P.S. The best burger deal in town is at Ruth’s Chris at happy hour.

—Joe, Fort Worth

The best nightly specials are at fine-dining restaurants. La Piazza in the West 7th area has a $25 three-course dinner Mondays, and Paris 7th has a $30 early-bird special Tuesdays and Wednesdays with a paired $22.50 wine. (Paris 7th is the new location for the old Saint-Emilion; 3324 W. Seventh St.)

Hey, Bud! My family is here from Montreal and I want to take them for Mexican food one day near the Stockyards. —Susie, Fort Worth





Lunch or brunch is the best time to go to Joe T. Garcia’s Mexican Dishes and sit on the patio. It’s cooler and there’s a full menu of choices, including some of the best chiles rellenos in town. The 1500 block of North Main Street has several good Tex-Mex restaurants, including Los Asaderos (green chicken enchiladas or mole) and La Playa Maya (big menu, consistent). Los Vaqueros is a big, classic Tex-Mex restaurant with good variety and some “Blue Zone” healthy choices. Dos Molinas’ on Northwest 25th Street has bargain prices, excellent basic Tex-Mex and fresh tortillas.

Hey, Bud! Did Flippin Pizza by Central Market ever open? —Lance, Fort Worth





It appears finished but hasn’t opened, and the company is not responding to messages.