The ‘Pie Capital of Texas,’ the ultimate Mexican buffet and new BBQ on the way

Hey, Bud! What was that pie place you wrote about off Interstate 35?
—Geneva,
Arlington
Texas Pie Company in Kyle, south of Austin, has gone from a small-town bakery to a famous stopover that has made Kyle the “Pie Capital of Texas.” Pies include lemon chess pie, coconut chess pie, chocolate cream pie, strawberry-peach pie, cherry crumble pie, blackberry pie, southern pecan pie and almond-coconut “Almond Joy” pie, with many more flavors. It’s at 202 W. Center St. in Kyle, a quarter-mile west of Interstate 35; 512-268-5885, texaspiecompany.com
Hey, Bud! Have you tried Hacienda Buffet? Great restaurant, authentic Mexican food.
—Daniel,
Fort Worth
I have, and I can’t even begin to describe it. It’s a giant buffet of every interior-Mexico dish imaginable, from stews to meats, enchiladas, sopes, salads, salsas and desserts. I may have to go several more times before I can fully describe it. It’s at 1950 Menefee Ave., on the hillside above the intersection of Jacksboro Highway (Texas 199) and River Oaks Boulevard (Texas 183). It’s open daily, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hey, Bud! Know anything about Ten 50 BBQ in Grapevine?
—@cableflyguy
on Twitter
It’s serious barbecue from serious restaurateurs, open in Richardson and coming to 1333 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine, next to Uncle Julio’s. Chili’s founder Larry Lavine is behind it, and Texas Monthly compared it to Hard Eight BBQ and Cooper’s.
