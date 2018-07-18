Eats Beat

Trips south require a kolache stop. Also: a search for — mashed rutabagas?

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

July 18, 2018 12:16 AM

Hey, Bud! I was driving back from Austin and I was going to stop and bring Czech Stop kolaches, but the line was too long. Is there another place?

—Deidre,

Fort Worth

If you’re coming before 6 p.m., skip the Czech Stop and look a block behind it for Gerik’s Ole Czech Bakery & Deli, where the kolaches and selection are bigger but the crowd isn’t. (And don’t forget to go back Labor Day weekend for Westfest.)

Hey, Bud! There was a kolache place in north Fort Worth too. Where?

—Mark,

Fort Worth

Not any more. Duffey’s Kolache Bakery, which won awards at Westfest, closed Sunday. Try Kenner’s Kolache Bakery, a 34-year landmark in Arlington, or Pearl Snap in Fort Worth.

Hey, Bud! I heard about something called a Smoked barbecue festival. It’s in Fort Worth?

—Manny,

Forest Hill

Smoked Fort Worth Oct. 13 will bring 12 top barbecue restaurants to the Livestock Exchange lawn in the Stockyards. Look for local favorites BBQ on the Brazos, Cousin’s, Heim, Longoria’s and Panther City, plus Black’s and Kreuz Market from Lockhart. It’s a $50 ticket at smokedbbqfest.com.

Hey, Bud! Do you know of any restaurants in Arlington or Fort Worth that offer mashed rutabagas?

—Beth,

Arlington

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

No. But I bet somebody does.

  Comments  