Don't be fuzzy about the date and time of the big Parker County Peach Festival

Hey, Bud! When is the Parker County Peach Festival?

—First-time caller, longtime reader

Weatherford's annual celebration of the peach crop lasts only one day, mostly because that's how fast the peaches sell. Go early at — if you can, at 8 a. m. This year's version is July 14, with peach vendors, peach pies, peach shakes, peach smoothies and everything else peachy, plus music, crafts and vendors around the square.

Hey, Bud! I just went to the Star Cafe. I had a chicken-fried steak and my buddy had a cheeseburger. They have upped their game. I don't remember seeing a review?

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

—Terry, Fort Worth

That's probably because the Star Cafe opened in 1980, serving simple grilled steaks, thick burgers and one of Fort Worth's all-time favorite chicken-fried steaks. Glad to hear it's updated — I'll go by and take a look. The hours recently changed — the Star now serves lunch and dinner daily except Monday, so go for Sunday lunch or weeknight dinner.

Hey, Bud! We went to Fork in the Road for biscuits and the butter was too cold to melt. They didn't have honey or molasses. How could you recommend this place?





—Arlington diner

I don't think I said anything about honey or molasses. Fork in the Road makes good biscuits to serve with breakfast platters and sandwiches, but the breakfast menu is just getting started. Urban Alchemy has Arlington's most talked-about biscuits, but they come with jelly and marmalade. Arlington has a lot of great breakfast cafes — OIdwest, Pioneer, Good Day, Division Street Diner and more.