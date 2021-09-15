Here are Arlington restaurants that received the highest and lowest inspection scores

One restaurant will need to undergo a re-inspection in Arlington after inspections took place from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11.

In the second week of September, 40 restaurants were inspected. One scored less than 75, meaning the restaurant will need to be inspected again. Pancho Tacos at 3209 E. Division St. received a score of 73.

No restaurants were shut down due to the most recent inspections.

2021 Restaurant Inspections Searchable database of Arlington restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

In Arlington inspections, 100 is a perfect score. Violations, which are not routinely noted in the public inspection report, result in deductions from the overall score and restaurants with scores 75 or less must undergo reinspections.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The kitchen inside Texas Rehab Hospital of Arlington received a perfect score of 100.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Sept. 7th - 11th, 2021. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.