Southlake cafe closes after health inspection violations; more than 30 get perfect scores

A cafe inside The King’s University in Southlake was closed last week during a round of restaurant inspections conducted Aug. 30-Sept. 3.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores restaurants in Tarrant County that aren’t located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills.

Scores are based on a demerit system. Zero is a perfect score, and a follow-up inspection is required when an establishment exceeds 29 demerits.

The King’s Cafe, the private university’s on-campus dining option, received a score of nine, but was closed because their hot water heater was not working. The cafe also received demerits for no certified manager onsite and no certified food handler onsite.

No restaurant reached a score of 29 or more. Jalisco Mexican Restaurant in Mansfield received the highest score of 24 violations. At the restaurant, health inspectors observed violations including an employee prepping a plate touching the food, slime from the soda nozzles, and meat being thawed out in a pot and not in running water, according to the report.

Of the 110 inspections, 32 restaurants received perfect scores.

