Two restaurants close, three reopen in latest Arlington health inspections
Three restaurant closures took place out of the 43 Arlington restaurant inspections conducted Aug. 30-Sept. 3.
Steak ‘N Shake at 2272 E. Lamar Blvd. closed twice, once on Aug. 31 and again on Sept. 2. The reasons for the double closure were not specified in the city health inspectors’ report, as is usual with Arlington inspections.
Vu Truong Chieu Tim at 2515 E. Arkansas Lane also closed on Aug. 31. Both Vu Truong Chieu Tim and Steak ‘N Shake were reopened Sept. 3.
H&T Coffee and Tea reopened Aug. 30 after its closure on Aug. 25. The restaurant had also closed Aug. 17 for unspecified reasons.
In Arlington inspections, 100 is a perfect score. Violations, which are not routinely noted in the public inspection report, result in deductions from the overall score and restaurants with scores 75 or less must undergo reinspections.
