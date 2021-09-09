Restaurants

Two restaurants close, three reopen in latest Arlington health inspections

Three restaurant closures took place out of the 43 Arlington restaurant inspections conducted Aug. 30-Sept. 3.

Steak ‘N Shake at 2272 E. Lamar Blvd. closed twice, once on Aug. 31 and again on Sept. 2. The reasons for the double closure were not specified in the city health inspectors’ report, as is usual with Arlington inspections.

Vu Truong Chieu Tim at 2515 E. Arkansas Lane also closed on Aug. 31. Both Vu Truong Chieu Tim and Steak ‘N Shake were reopened Sept. 3.

restaurant inspections

2021 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Arlington restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

H&T Coffee and Tea reopened Aug. 30 after its closure on Aug. 25. The restaurant had also closed Aug. 17 for unspecified reasons.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In Arlington inspections, 100 is a perfect score. Violations, which are not routinely noted in the public inspection report, result in deductions from the overall score and restaurants with scores 75 or less must undergo reinspections.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Aug. 30th - Sept. 3rd, 2021. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service