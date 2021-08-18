Improper food storage, incomplete employee training in Fort Worth restaurant violations

None of the 66 restaurants inspected between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14 received perfect scores, according to information from Fort Worth health inspectors compiled by the Star-Telegram.

A perfect score is zero and the number increases with each violation found. Restaurants with scores over 30 are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

One restaurant, Un Rinconsito Latino at 800 NW 25th St., had the highest score of 34 for reasons including improper food storage and dirty surfaces. After a follow-up inspection, the restaurant scored 11.

Tacos Chihuas at 2406 W. Seminary Drive scored a 30 for black organic matter in the ice machine, improper thawing of meat and raw chicken and eggs over ready-to-eat food.

2021 Restaurant Inspections Searchable database of Fort Worth restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Near Burleson, Ximena’s Taqueria at 12400 South Freeway also scored a 30 for violations including unclean surfaces and improper food storage.

Ximena’s Taqueria and Dunkin’ at 5144 Golden Triangle Blvd. received violations because employees had not completed an accredited food handler course within seven days of their employment start. Dunkin’, which scored a 29, also received an infraction for its employees not washing their hands after touching their faces.