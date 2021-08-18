Restaurants

Improper food storage, incomplete employee training in Fort Worth restaurant violations

None of the 66 restaurants inspected between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14 received perfect scores, according to information from Fort Worth health inspectors compiled by the Star-Telegram.

A perfect score is zero and the number increases with each violation found. Restaurants with scores over 30 are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

One restaurant, Un Rinconsito Latino at 800 NW 25th St., had the highest score of 34 for reasons including improper food storage and dirty surfaces. After a follow-up inspection, the restaurant scored 11.

Tacos Chihuas at 2406 W. Seminary Drive scored a 30 for black organic matter in the ice machine, improper thawing of meat and raw chicken and eggs over ready-to-eat food.

restaurant inspections

2021 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Fort Worth restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021
Near Burleson, Ximena’s Taqueria at 12400 South Freeway also scored a 30 for violations including unclean surfaces and improper food storage.

Ximena’s Taqueria and Dunkin’ at 5144 Golden Triangle Blvd. received violations because employees had not completed an accredited food handler course within seven days of their employment start. Dunkin’, which scored a 29, also received an infraction for its employees not washing their hands after touching their faces.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for the week of Aug. 8th - 14th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
