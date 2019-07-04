There’s a new steak on the lunch menu at Del Frisco’s and it caters to non-beef eaters

Check out the Main Event at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Check out the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's "Main Event" with food prepared by the best chefs in North Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's "Main Event" with food prepared by the best chefs in North Texas.

Downtown Fort Worth’s prime steakhouse has launched new lunch menu items that feature everything but steak. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, which just sold to a Connecticut private equity firm late last month, has added lighter lunch fare that caters to non-beef-eaters and those with dietary restrictions.

Dishes include the Pacific Coast Cobb salad with heirloom tomatoes that can come with chicken or chilled lobster, seared scallops with truffle deviled eggs and asparagus, and one colorful rainbow poke bowl with Ora King salmon, Ahi tuna, ivory lentil hummus, red quinoa, heirloom cauliflower, beets, pickled fennel, red onion and mint-scented citrus-infused oil.

The latter two dishes are gluten-free, and new vegetarian lunch items include a Maitake mushroom melt and roasted heirloom cauliflower steak. The new items are a permanent addition to the lunch menu.

Summertime also means it’s time for Del’s Prime Pair special. Now through Labor Day, the restaurant is offering a deal that includes two salads, two entrees and two side dishes for only $59 per person – a real steal for the pricey steakhouse.

Entrée choices on the prix-fixe menu include an 8-ounce filet, New York strip, or seafood special, and each comes paired with a jumbo lump crab cake. The location is open for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner seven days a week.

812 Main Street, Fort Worth, 817-877-3999, www.delfriscos.com/steakhouse/fort-worth