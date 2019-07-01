Famous chef’s burger stand will close in Crockett food hall

Burger time: Check out the beef at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival 2018 See all 11 burgers from the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's Burgers, Brews + Blues event April 7, 2018, at Heart of the Ranch in Clearfork. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See all 11 burgers from the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's Burgers, Brews + Blues event April 7, 2018, at Heart of the Ranch in Clearfork.

Celebrated Dallas chef John Tesar will close his contest-winning Knife Burger stand in the Food Hall at Crockett Row later this summer, he said Monday.

Knife Burger and the accompanying Knife Bar opened in December as anchor tenants in the food hall, a casual marketplace meant to draw more diners and families to the bar-heavy Crockett Row development.

Tesar left the similar Legacy Hall in Plano in February as several chefs complained about the lease arrangement.

“Food halls are all for the landlord,” he said Monday in a text message.

“Too much work ... and in the case of Crockett, not enough business.”

The Food Hall at Crockett Row has been busy weekends but rarely full since it opened.





Press Waffle Co. gave the hall a boost with its win on “Shark Tank.” But several other Fort Worth restaurateurs changed plans about opening in the hall, at 3000 Crockett St, on the corner at Norwood Street.

Another anchor is Abe Froman’s of Fort Worth — chef Victor Villarreal’s tribute to the “Sausage King of Chicago.”





Knife Burger will remain open a few weeks, Tesar said.

It serves Tesar’s signature burger of the moment, the Ozersky. It’s, named for a late magazine food writer who loved hamburger history.





It won the judges over and was named ‘best burger’ at the Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival.

Writer Josh Ozersky looked into the history of Athens’ claim as the home of the hamburger. Tesar’s Knife Burger is very similar to that first 1904 burger served in Athens by “Uncle Fletch” Davis.

It’s a half-pound of beef, hand-packed and loaded with cheese and onion onto a simple bun.

“It’s something you can have and enjoy for the same price [about $6] as a fast-food burger,” Tesar said.





“But this brings back memories of that first really good burger you ever had.”

Rollin’ ‘n’ Bowlin’ has also left the food hall and will open in an office tower at 500 W. Seventh St. downtown.

“The whole thing is a mystery over there,” Tesar said.

It’s open for lunch and dinner daily at 3000 Crockett St.; crockettrow.com