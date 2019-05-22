B&B’s Schwab Challenge menu includes a $160 sandwich, also a beefy ‘Patterson burger’

The big score at Colonial: a B&B Butchers Patterson burger B&B Butchers & Restaurant is serving several menu items in a Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament party tent. Local executive chef John Piccolino shows off the Gary Patterson burger and other items. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK B&B Butchers & Restaurant is serving several menu items in a Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament party tent. Local executive chef John Piccolino shows off the Gary Patterson burger and other items.

If you’re looking for the best food at the Charles Schwab Challenge, play through to the No. 8 green or No. 12 tee.

On the north side of the course along the Clear Fork, B&B Butchers & Restaurant is serving some of its best bar menu items and a charity burger worth the stop.

B&B is the anchor of the Ultra Club, an elevated grill and bar with a view of several holes and the potential to create a second party scene away from No. 18.

The star of the Ultra Club is the Patterson Burger, a wagyu beef cheeseburger with onion strings on a custom New York-baked potato bun served over cottage fries ($18).

Ten percent of B&B sales for the weekend will be donated to the Gary Patterson Foundation, founded by TCU football Coach Gary Patterson, a B&B spokesperson said.

Another standout: a generous and fresh chilled lobster roll ($22).

There’s also an excellent $9 wagyu jumbo hot dog with beef from the Gearhart Ranch in Marfa.

The menu also includes familiar restaurant items such as “Chef Tommy [Elbashary]’s” bacon bites with crumbled blue cheese and trufle honey ($18) and a steak sandwich ($22).

B&B is also offering an item that might be Colonial’s most expensive ever: the A5 wagyu katsu sando, a Japanese sandwich of premium beef ($160).

(It’s luxurious, but I’d rather have nine Patterson Burgers.)

The Ultra Club also offers $2 off beers for 1 minute every time a golfer birdies the No. 8 hole, which happens about 15 times a day.





In the 1936 Grille, Jalisco-based Altos Tequila serves the new “official margarita” of Colonial, the “Purist.”

There’s also a Citi Cardmember Lounge for Citibank cardholders..