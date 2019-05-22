Restaurants
B&B’s Schwab Challenge menu includes a $160 sandwich, also a beefy ‘Patterson burger’
The big score at Colonial: a B&B Butchers Patterson burger
If you’re looking for the best food at the Charles Schwab Challenge, play through to the No. 8 green or No. 12 tee.
On the north side of the course along the Clear Fork, B&B Butchers & Restaurant is serving some of its best bar menu items and a charity burger worth the stop.
B&B is the anchor of the Ultra Club, an elevated grill and bar with a view of several holes and the potential to create a second party scene away from No. 18.
The star of the Ultra Club is the Patterson Burger, a wagyu beef cheeseburger with onion strings on a custom New York-baked potato bun served over cottage fries ($18).
Ten percent of B&B sales for the weekend will be donated to the Gary Patterson Foundation, founded by TCU football Coach Gary Patterson, a B&B spokesperson said.
Another standout: a generous and fresh chilled lobster roll ($22).
There’s also an excellent $9 wagyu jumbo hot dog with beef from the Gearhart Ranch in Marfa.
The menu also includes familiar restaurant items such as “Chef Tommy [Elbashary]’s” bacon bites with crumbled blue cheese and trufle honey ($18) and a steak sandwich ($22).
B&B is also offering an item that might be Colonial’s most expensive ever: the A5 wagyu katsu sando, a Japanese sandwich of premium beef ($160).
(It’s luxurious, but I’d rather have nine Patterson Burgers.)
The Ultra Club also offers $2 off beers for 1 minute every time a golfer birdies the No. 8 hole, which happens about 15 times a day.
In the 1936 Grille, Jalisco-based Altos Tequila serves the new “official margarita” of Colonial, the “Purist.”
There’s also a Citi Cardmember Lounge for Citibank cardholders..
