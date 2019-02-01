Esquire named it one of the best bars in America. It’s adding a Fort Worth location

Nickel City, a multiple-award-winning east Austin bar, will add a Near Southside location in South Main Village sometime this summer, according to a report in Eater Austin.
Megan Henderson, director of events and communications for Near Southside, Inc., confirmed the move.
Nickel City identifies itself pretty quickly on its website: “Cold Beer, Mixed Drinks, Etc. Etc.” Eater Austin calls it “Austin’s Best Bar” in the headline on its report, and named it Bar of the Year in 2017, a few months after it opened.
“That worn-in sensation at the neighborhood bar is intentional,” Eater Austin said in its story on its 2017 awards. “There’s the dive-bar aesthetic, drafts of Coors, kitschy gnome mugs, and stellar frozen drinks.” The entry goes on to say that the cocktails are even better.
Nickel City also won Bar of the Year in CultureMap Austin’s 2018 Tastemaker Awards, and was named Best New Bar by Austin Monthly. Garden & Gun listed it among the South’s Best New Bars and it made Esquire’s list of Best Bars in America, 2018.
“This is not your dad’s dive of off-brand well spirits,” says Esquire’s entry. “But precious cocktail joint it is not. Go ahead and order that shot at 3 p.m., or enjoy a dangerously delicious frozen hurricane, one of the most popular drinks on the menu.”
The Austin drink menu is divided among “Well Known” (classics); “Lesser Known” (twists on classics, such as an Oaxacan Old Fashioned made with Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila) and “Unknown” (unclear if the “Irish Monk” is currently available, but the name alone intrigues us). There’s a selection of boilermakers and “Nickeltiki” specialty drinks.
The Fort Worth location will be at 212 S. Main St., which puts it near the new home of Bearded Lady, the former West Magnolia Avenue gastropub that’s currently under construction in a new South Main location. According to the Eater Austin story, the Fort Worth location will be nearly twice the size of the Austin one.
“We’re looking forward to being part of Fort Worth,” Nickel City co-owner Travis Tober told Eater Austin. “It’s truly the most authentic city in Texas.”
The bar’s other co-owners are Craig Primozich and Brandon and Zane Hunt, who run Austin’s Detroit-style pizza joint Via 313. They also run Delray Cafe, an on-sire food truck that’s expected to also be part of the Fort Worth location.
Delray Cafe’s menu, found on the Nickel City website, includes an Original Detroit-Style Coney Dog ($3.96 in Austin), a $3.83 “loose burger” — chopped hamburger, chili, mustard and onion served on a steamed hot-dog bun — wings, sliders, fries, tots and more. Plus there are such interesting combos as the No. 4: fries, Irish coffee and Coors for $12.89.
But Tober tells Eater Austin that there will be special items on the food and drink menus that will work as “homages to Fort Worth.”
The Nickel City news comes on the heels of news that another popular bar concept, Concrete Cowboy, plans to open a Fort Worth location. That one will be in Crockett Row at West 7th and is also expected to open in the late summer or early fall.
Nickel City is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, all at @nickelcityatx
