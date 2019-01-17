Berry Street dining hall that went through many changes appears to be closed for good

Americado, the West Berry Street dining hall/restaurant that had undergone several changes and even came back from a previous closing, has closed again.
The reasons for the closing are unclear. After seeing some Facebook posts about the closing, the Star-Telegram found the doors open shortly after noon on Thursday — Americado is not typically open for weekday lunch — and a couple of employees inside. One confirmed the closing but declined to say why.
Americado, which opened in March 2017, closed in early November of the same year but quickly bounced back.
The latest incarnation — as a mini-food hall — may have been the best. Vendors included Brix Barbecue and Shin’ Ya Ramen, both of which received praise (including from such non-Fort Worth outlets as D Magazine) and developed followings. That incarnation didn’t last very long, however; Star-Telegram “Eats Beat” columnist Bud Kennedy wrote about it less than two months ago in a November column.
Brix told the Star-Telegram’s Bud Kennedy that it is getting its Airstream trailer, aka the “SmokeStream,” ready to be mobile and that it is in discussions with other business to give it a permanent home. Brix also has a couple of pop-ups planned and is scheduled to be part of Ring of Fire: A Next-Level Cookout on April 7 at this year’s Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival.
Americado has a sister restaurant, La Zona on Magnolia, which recently celebrated its first anniversary. The quirky, Marfa-style development on West Magnolia Avenue features Hotel Madrid, a bar-pizza-restaurant and more, and St. Sofia, a coffee/churros bar.
The following, from a previous story on Americado, gives you an idea of some of its previous incarnations.
Americado, on the ground floor of a large, two-story building just west of the Cleburne Road intersection with West Berry Street, previously had its share of growing pains.
When it opened as a food hall in March 2017, it had several stations offering separate menus of rotisserie chicken, tacos, enchiladas, seafood, drinks and coffees. If you wanted, say, a chicken dish and a seafood dish, you had to stand in different lines for them.
“If there was ever a restaurant in need of a know-before-you-go guide, it’s Americado Mexi-Food Hall,” Malcolm Mayhew wrote in his Star-Telegram review. “First thing you need to know: This is no ordinary Mexican restaurant.”
Mayhew complimented the food but noted that the ordering concept was confusing: “The fast-casual restaurant is divided into five stations, three offering food, two drinks. For chicken, you go to the right. Fish, back left. Tacos, here. Horchata there.”
The ordering system was eventually consolidated so that diners could do all their ordering at one station, and then things became even easier as table service was added throughout the day.
