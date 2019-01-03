Fat Daddy’s starts the New Year by shedding a short-lived north Fort Worth location

Fat Daddy’s, the restaurant/club/sports bar, closed its north Fort Worth location Jan. 2 after about a year in business, according to a post on the Alliance/North Tarrant Area Updates Facebook page.
A post, by the way, the provided photographic evidence: A sign on the door saying “Notice of Company Closure,” dated Jan. 2 and effective immediately.
A Mansfield location remains open, and the sign refers people with “unfinished business” with Fat Daddy’s Fort Worth, which was in the Fossil Creek area, to the Mansfield location.
There are indications that some employees may have been caught off-guard: The sign tells employees who “have not received prior notification” to contact Fat Daddy’s Human Resources department.
Although we don’t have a solid date for when Fat Daddy’s Fossil Creek opened, a Yelp! review from Jan. 20, 2018, says that the review was posted on opening week.
The north Fort Worth location had much competition nearby including locations of Twin Peaks, BoomerJack’s Gill & Bar, Flip’s Patio Grill and more. A couple of miles north, Alliance Town Center (on the west side of I-35W) and Presidio Junction (on the east side) offer dozens of restaurants.
Although the Fort Worth location has already been scrubbed from the Fat Daddy’s website, and its Facebook page has been taken down, a Google hit indicates that entertainment was planned for the venue Thursday and Friday night.
Fat Daddy’s is owned by Mansfield-based AngMar Companies, which abruptly closed Southern Oaks Golf Course in Burleson in November. “Employees reported to work Monday to find the property fenced off with signs reading: ‘Facility Closed’,” the Star-Telegram’s Bud Kennedy reported at the time.
This is the second Fat Daddy’s to close in Fort Worth. A downtown location closed several years ago, in a sport that is now home to retro nightclub Studio Eighty.
We are trying to contact Fat Daddy’s representatives and will update if we hear anything.
