A once-renowned country club closes abruptly

Southern Oaks Golf Club closed Monday and is being sold, a spokesman for Mansfield-based AngMar Companies said.

The 20-year-old golf course, designed by pro golfer Mark Brooks, had ranked high on area “best” lists and had added an events facility.





Employees reported to work Monday to find the property fenced off with signs reading: “Facility Closed.”

A prospective owner has an agreement to buy the club, lawyer Wes Maness said on behalf of AngMar.

All events are canceled at the club’s related Oaks Event Center and security deposits will be returned, he said. The club did not have events scheduled this weekend, he said.

The owners of the golf course, one of several AngMar business divisions, “do not want to run a golf club anymore,” he said: “It just reached the point where they do not want to go forward.”





According to its corporate website, AngMar also operates the Fat Daddy’s bar and grill in Mansfield, the Smokey Mae’s barbecue restaurant between Mansfield and Rendon, a retail developer and a firearms retailer.

Other divisions and subsidiaries are not affected, Maness said.

Located on the south edge of Fort Worth near Burleson, Southern Oaks hosted championships, major junior tournaments and high school teams. The 7,302-yard, par-71 layout was heralded as a combination of traditional and challenging holes.

The property is valued at $3,091,976 by the Tarrant Appraisal District.

According to Star-Telegram archives, it immediately faced competition from other new courses just as the sport of golf was getting oversaturated. New facilities such as TopGolf draw an estimated 8 million golfers a year who never play a course, while participation in course golf has stagnated at 23.8 million participants, according to a National Golf Foundation report.

The course is the second in Fort Worth to close this month. The Willow Springs Golf Course near Haslet closed, according to its Facebook page. Nearby residents had fought an earlier redevelopment plan.

The Lost Creek course in west Fort Worth near Aledo closed earlier this year.