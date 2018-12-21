Prepare for ube milkshakes: Zero Degrees is finally ready to heat up So7 in Fort Worth

Zero Degrees, the “Asian-Hispanic” fusion chain that has two popular Arlington locations, is finally set to open one that’s been in the works for months in So7 off West 7th Street in Fort Worth.
We found out about the Fort Worth one in March, when the Zero Degrees website gave a target date of June. But restaurants seldom hit their target dates, and only recently did the sign go up on the So7 site.
But on Thursday, a Facebook notice went up announcing a soft opening from Jan. 2 to 4, and a grand opening on Jan. 5 and 6.
Zero Degrees Fort Worth will be at 2421 W. 7th St. No. B11, next door to Fort Worth Running Co.
According to Zero Degrees’ website, the company was founded in Orange County, California, by a trio of siblings who intended to open a dessert shop called Zero Italian Ice and Custard. Seeking a way to set themselves apart in a crowded food scene, they began selling drinks such as the Chamango, a sweet-salty-spicy tropical sorbet beverage. That evolved into the Mangonada, a mango slush with chamoy, Tajin and mango chunks.
The chain considers Mangonada to be its signature drink — but then, there are a dozen signature drinks, including a horchata frappe and an ube milkshake topped with marshmallow and sour candy. There also are watermelon slushes, strawberry limeade and something called the Cookie Monster, an Oreo shake topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
The “coffee & teas” section of the menu includes a house coffee that’s done Vietnamese style (so expect creamy and sweet), sea-salt green tea, a lychee crush and other drinks, including three varieties of milk teas. You can get them served in a 16-ounce milk bottle or a 24-ounce Mason jar.
Zero Degrees has something called a “Splitcup” — one cup divided into two sections, looking a little like a yin and yang symbol, where you can have one drink (from a limited selection) in one half and one drink in the other.
The “sundaes & floats” section has such items as “Milk & Cereal” (soft-serve vanilla ice cream topped with cereal — hmm, someone else coming to the West Seventh area has a similar idea), a Pineapple Dole Whip float and a coffee float (soft serve over black coffee, topped with Oreo cookie crumbs and a toasted marshmallow).
The “food & snacks” section of the menu includes some fairly standard items (popcorn chicken with a choice of sauces, chicharrones, a variety of fries), but then there are such items as the Hot Cheetos elotes and the Hot Cheetos “Chilotes” (chicharrones with Hot Cheetos elotes).
Zero Degrees has been open for several months in Champions Park in north Arlington and at 5001 S. Cooper St. in south Arlington for several months. The Fort Worth one is coming into a development that has had its problems lately: Two restaurant/bars across the parking lot from the New Zero Degrees, Barcadia and Max’s Wine Dive, closed this fall — Barcadia in December and Max’s in September. A location of Mudsmith, a coffee bar that was related to the Barcadia, closed before that.
Follow Zero Degrees Fort Worth on Facebook for updates.
