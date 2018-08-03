Fort Worth taco fave to close TCU location, but its tacos will go on elsewhere

Salsa Limon, the Fort Worth taqueria that rose from a taco truck to a DFW mini-chain, announced in a Facebook post Friday that its “Universidad” location across from TCU will close Aug. 12.
“Unfortunately, the franchise at that location elected not to renew the franchise agreement so our last day will be Aug. 12th,” the post says in part.
The location at 3005 S. University Drive is in a strip that’s home to such other TCU-area favorites as Dutch’s Legendary Hamburgers (which just completed an expansion with a bar and more parking), Buffalo Bros. Pizza Wings & Subs and Pizza Snob. An even longer-running tenant, Record Town, moved out this year and is in the process of relocating to the Near Southside.
But a comeback in the area may already be in works for Salsa Limon, which started by serving out of a food truck that was often nearby on Berry Street.
The Facebook post continues: “Do not worry Horned Frogs Salsita fanatics, our relationship with this awesome community goes back a long time. We are working hard on some exciting opportunities for a new location in the TCU area!”
Salsa Limon has seen its share of growth and change during the past few years, including moving its “Museo” location — historic chrome building and all — to the River District on White Settlement Road, where it is now known as Salsa Limon “Distrito.”
Co-owner Ramiro “Milo” Ramirez told Star-Telegram correspondent Courtney Dabney in February that he is already planning to return to the Cultural District area with “Museo II” sometime next year. A Salsa Limon truck still operates on Morton Street, across University Drive from the Museum of Modern Art Fort Worth.
The small chain is also expected to open a location on Magnolia Avenue soon.
“Universidad,” which opened in summer 2015, was one of the larger locations until Salsa Limon “Centro” opened in downtown Fort Worth in 2016. Or as Ramirez told the Star-Telegram in 2015: “This is the first one with more than four tables!”
Salsa Limon also has locations in La Gran Plaza in south Fort Worth and in downtown Dallas.
Here’s the Facebook post.
