Neil Sperry

This is the time to plant or replant, so gear up for new turfgrass in your lawn

By Neil Sperry Special to the Star-Telegram

St. Augustine sod is fresh from the farm and ready to plant. St. Augustine is our most shade-tolerant grass, but it needs 5-6 hours of direct sunlight daily to thrive. Neil Sperry Special to the Star-Telegram

For a variety of reasons this is the year that thousands of gardeners are making big changes in their lawns, landscapes and gardens.

Oh, that monstrous cold spell of two months ago deserves a lot of the credit, but we also spent an entire year looking at things close-up and personal during the pandemic, and that brought a lot of needed changes into clear focus.

Shrubs to replace and those lost to the cold have been prime on our minds, but folks are also asking about turfgrass. Now that we’re able to gather as families, we want lawns where people and pets won’t track mud and debris back into the house. This is the time to plant or replant, so let’s outline the facts.

Start with what you have

You may have enough grass to get the job done already. There’s no point in starting over unless you have to. If you have a couple of pieces of your desired grass the size of a matchbook in every square foot, and if the grade of the ground is smooth, you’re probably ready to roll.

You’d be better advised simply to fertilize, water and mow regularly to encourage the existing grass to fill in and cover. It will do so more quickly than if you spray to kill existing vegetation, rototill, rake, seed or sod and start over from scratch.

There’s one assumption in that statement that does need to be noted, however. Hopefully the grass is not in a state of regression because of dense shade trees. If that’s the case, you may not be able to get it to cover, but you also would not be able to get new sod to establish and thrive, either. If you don’t have six hours of direct sunlight, turfgrass isn’t going to be possible and you’ll need to switch to a groundcover.

Now on to planting new grass

If you have an area that needs to have new grass planted, late spring is the best time to do so. Soils are beginning to warm, yet it’s still cool enough that keeping the new planting watered properly won’t be a nightmare.

Start by determining the best grass for your tastes and needs.

Preparing the ground

Whether you’re planning on seeding, sodding or hydromulching, your soil preparation should be the same.

If you are trying to convert from bermuda to St. Augustine you can use plugs, either grown in trays or cut from pieces of sod. Plant 4x6-inch plugs on approximately 16-inch centers across the lawn. Set them into shallow holes at the same depths at which they were originally growing. Water them by hand for their first couple of weeks and they’ll take it from there. Since St. Augustine is the more dominant grass, it will spread and crowd out the bermuda.

You can hear Neil Sperry on KLIF 570AM on Saturday afternoons 1-3 pm and on WBAP 820AM Sunday mornings 8-10 am. Join him at www.neilsperry.com and follow him on Facebook.

