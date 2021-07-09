Home & Garden

Take a look at your landscape to sort out what plants, trees you need to reconsider

By Neil Sperry Special to the Star-Telegram

New growth on Indian hawthorn is weak and would take years to fill in, plus it’s covered with fatal Entomosporium fungal leaf spot.
Five months have passed since North Dakota’s February weather was dumped on our lawns and landscapes.

We’re still sorting things out to determine where we are – what survived and what didn’t, what plants we should use as we do fall replanting and what we should not.

With that autumn landscaping season just 8 or 10 weeks away, let’s take a closer look. It might be easiest if I just broke it all out by species according to the questions I’m getting.

