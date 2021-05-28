Home & Garden

A few timely topics that need to be addressed during the spring

By Neil Sperry Special to the Star-Telegram

Ash trees were hurt badly by the cold and many will not be coming back.
Ash trees were hurt badly by the cold and many will not be coming back. Neil Sperry Special to the Star-Telegram

So far this spring has been extremely disjointed.

I sit down to write something (that I think will be…) profound on a new plant or new idea, and all the questions left over from the freeze of more than three months ago pop up like high-speed “Whack-a-Mole.”

In keeping with modern trends in technology, I’m going to offer a compact model of my column this week: more data in less space. We’ll cover more ground and give you more updates. Hang on tight.

The Texas A&M Forest Service and certified arborists are suggesting that you do absolutely nothing to oak trees for now. Leave them on their own to see if they don’t improve. Whatever you do, don’t let anybody prune or remove an oak at your place just yet. Don’t let anyone inject anything into them. Just water them and leave them alone.

And so it is in late May in what has already been another unusual year here in North Texas. Every day is exciting in the life of a gardener!

You can hear Neil Sperry on KLIF 570AM on Saturday afternoons 1-3 pm and on WBAP 820AM Sunday mornings 8-10 am. Join him at www.neilsperry.com and follow him on Facebook.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service