Still hope to see ‘Hamilton’ at Bass Hall? Limited tickets for winter run available soon

The Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton,” which was originally scheduled to run at Bass Hall in June 2020, is rescheduled for Jan. 18-Feb. 6, 2022.

A limited number of tickets for the Tony-winning musical “Hamilton” at Bass Performance Hall will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. Monday.

The tickets are available only through www.basshall.com. Tickets are available for performances from Jan. 18 through Feb. 6, 2022. There is a maximum of eight tickets allowed per household.

Prices range from $99 to $199, not including surcharges and fees. There are also a select number of premium seats starting at $249 available for select performances.

There is a lottery system for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on the lottery will be announced closer to the engagement.

The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the originally scheduled run set for June 9-28, 2020. Tickets for those dates will be honored for the new dates. No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website or Bass Hall Box Office.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone who purchased tickets through third parties needs to contact their point of purchase.