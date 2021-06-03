Entertainment & Living
Welcome back, folks! State Fair of Texas is returning; here’s a full list of performers
The State Fair of Texas will be back in its full glory in 2021.
The 24-day celebration of Texas runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 17 at Fair Park in Dallas.
The 2020 version was limited to patrons driving through the park to get a taste of the fair’s famous fried foods because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are now available at bigtex.com.
This year’s theme is “Howdy, Folks!” It’s a nod to Big Tex’s famous greeting and a welcome return to normalcy.
“This year’s commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about — being together,” State Fair president Mitchell Glieber said in a release. “We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime.”
The 135-year fair will include 77 music and entertainment acts from Texas across multiple stages throughout the venue. For a complete list of all Fair performers check out the State Fair website.
Main Stage Headline Acts
Sept. 24, Clay Walker
Sept. 25, Dru Hill (2 p.m.); Black Pumas (8:30 p.m.)
Sept. 26, La Energia Nortena
Sept. 30, Little Joe Y La Familia (5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 1, Shinyribs
Oct. 2, Kevin Fowler
Oct. 3, Grand Funk Railroad
Oct. 8, Mike and the Moonpies (5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 9, Jack Ingram (6 p.m.); Bill Engvall (8:20 p.m.)
Oct. 10, Sugar Ray
Oct. 11, Le Freak (3 and 5:30 p.m.)
Oct. 15, Kraig Parker (5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 16, Charley Crockett
Oct. 17, The Last Bandoleros (3 p.m.)
