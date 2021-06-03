Welcome back, folks! State Fair of Texas is returning; here’s a full list of performers

Big Tex will welcome back State Fair of Texas patrons to Fair Park in Dallas from Sept. 24 through Oct. 17. AP

The State Fair of Texas will be back in its full glory in 2021.

The 24-day celebration of Texas runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 17 at Fair Park in Dallas.

The 2020 version was limited to patrons driving through the park to get a taste of the fair’s famous fried foods because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are now available at bigtex.com.

This year’s theme is “Howdy, Folks!” It’s a nod to Big Tex’s famous greeting and a welcome return to normalcy.

“This year’s commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about — being together,” State Fair president Mitchell Glieber said in a release. “We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime.”

The 135-year fair will include 77 music and entertainment acts from Texas across multiple stages throughout the venue. For a complete list of all Fair performers check out the State Fair website.

Main Stage Headline Acts

Sept. 24, Clay Walker



Sept. 25, Dru Hill (2 p.m.); Black Pumas (8:30 p.m.)



Sept. 26, La Energia Nortena



Sept. 30, Little Joe Y La Familia (5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)



Oct. 1, Shinyribs



Oct. 2, Kevin Fowler



Oct. 3, Grand Funk Railroad



Oct. 8, Mike and the Moonpies (5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)



Oct. 9, Jack Ingram (6 p.m.); Bill Engvall (8:20 p.m.)



Oct. 10, Sugar Ray



Oct. 11, Le Freak (3 and 5:30 p.m.)



Oct. 15, Kraig Parker (5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)



Oct. 16, Charley Crockett



Oct. 17, The Last Bandoleros (3 p.m.)