Entertainment & Living

Welcome back, folks! State Fair of Texas is returning; here’s a full list of performers

Big Tex will welcome back State Fair of Texas patrons to Fair Park in Dallas from Sept. 24 through Oct. 17.
Big Tex will welcome back State Fair of Texas patrons to Fair Park in Dallas from Sept. 24 through Oct. 17. LM Otero AP

The State Fair of Texas will be back in its full glory in 2021.

The 24-day celebration of Texas runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 17 at Fair Park in Dallas.

The 2020 version was limited to patrons driving through the park to get a taste of the fair’s famous fried foods because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are now available at bigtex.com.

This year’s theme is “Howdy, Folks!” It’s a nod to Big Tex’s famous greeting and a welcome return to normalcy.

“This year’s commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about — being together,” State Fair president Mitchell Glieber said in a release. “We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime.”

The 135-year fair will include 77 music and entertainment acts from Texas across multiple stages throughout the venue. For a complete list of all Fair performers check out the State Fair website.

Main Stage Headline Acts

Sept. 24, Clay Walker

Sept. 25, Dru Hill (2 p.m.); Black Pumas (8:30 p.m.)

Sept. 26, La Energia Nortena

Sept. 30, Little Joe Y La Familia (5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)

Oct. 1, Shinyribs

Oct. 2, Kevin Fowler

Oct. 3, Grand Funk Railroad

Oct. 8, Mike and the Moonpies (5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)

Oct. 9, Jack Ingram (6 p.m.); Bill Engvall (8:20 p.m.)

Oct. 10, Sugar Ray

Oct. 11, Le Freak (3 and 5:30 p.m.)

Oct. 15, Kraig Parker (5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)

Oct. 16, Charley Crockett

Oct. 17, The Last Bandoleros (3 p.m.)

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, June 3, 2021

June 03, 2021 10:30 AM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

June 02, 2021 10:30 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service