New production of ‘Miss Saigon’ to be staged at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth

A new production of the musical “Miss Saigon” will be staged at Bass Performance Hall from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8.

Tickets range from $61 to $143 and are on sale, Performing Arts Fort Worth said Friday.

“Miss Saigon” last appeared at Bass Hall in August 1999.

The musical tells the story of Kim, a Vietnamese woman who is orphaned by war and forced by a character known as the Engineer to work at a bar, according to a Performing Arts Fort Worth press statement. She meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, and they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

To purchase tickets via telephone, call 817-212-4280 in Fort Worth; 1-877-212-4280 outside Fort Worth; or online at basshall.com. Tickets are also available at the Bass Performance Hall ticket office at 525 Commerce St.