Here’s how to get June tickets to ‘Hamilton’ in downtown Fort Worth

Individual tickets for Fort Worth performances in June of the musical “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public on Nov. 15.

Tickets for the production at Bass Performance Hall will become available at 7 a.m. at basshall.com and in person at its box office, Performing Arts Fort Worth said Thursday.

Tickets will not be sold by telephone for the performances scheduled for June 9 to 28.

Wristbands will be required to purchase tickets in person and will be distributed on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the box office at 525 Commerce St.

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per household for the series of “Hamilton” performances, Performing Arts Fort Worth said. Prices will range from $69 to $399. Those prices do not include ticket surcharges and fees.

There also will be a lottery for 40 seats priced at $10, with lottery details to be announced later.

“’Hamilton’ is the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary,” according to a press release. “Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ is the story of America then, as told by America now.”

The musical — with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda — is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Hamilton.