Ahead of beer-to-go launch, Fort Worth breweries gear up for special Sunday funday

Brian Burton, co-owner of Hop & Sting Brewing Co., explains why proposal in the Texas Legislature could help benefit breweries. Senate Bill 312 and House Bill 672 would allow beer-to-go sales from Texas craft breweries.

Fort Worth Breweries are gearing up for an eventful weekend, and not just because it’s Labor Day.

This Sunday House Bill 1545 goes into effect, otherwise known as the beer-to-go law. The new law allows brewery patrons to be able to buy cans, bottles or growlers of their favorite drinks and take it home with them.

Macy Moore, co-owner and founder of HopFusion Ale Works, said it’s about time that a law like this has passed. He said out-of-state visitors had been coming to HopFusion for years wanting to take some beer back with them and being unable to, and causing general confusion because many states had already allowed customers to bring beer home with them.

“It really helps us free up a lot of the weirdness around it,” Moore said.

John Pritchett, founder and CEO of Wild Acre Brewing, said he’s run into similar problems in the past. But now the beer-to-go law will allow patrons to be able to get beers that are taproom exclusive, meaning people can’t get them in stores.

“We consistently have brands on tap in the taproom, and the only way to try it is to come in and buy a pint,” Pritchett said. “Now they can come in and get a container to go. We think that will be an added bonus.”

Wild Acre is preparing for a busy weekend by getting ready to release two taproom exclusive beers, including a hazy sour IPA. The brewery will also have Poo Live Crew to play live music starting at 1 p.m., and Riscky’s Barbecue will also be available. The event, Pritchett said, will give people a bigger incentive for people to come out and possibly take some beers home with them.

Martin House Brewing Company will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of its taproom The Riverside Lounge on Sunday in addition to celebrating the beer-to-go law. They will also have limited quantities of special beer on tap.

HopFusion is celebrating by becoming the first craft brewery in Texas to offer disposable kegs to go. The kegs are 20 liters (676 fluid ounces) with standard American Sankey fittings, and since they’re disposable, there are no deposits or keg returns.

“It just goes into the recycling bin,” Moore said.”

Rahr & Sons Brewing Company has its own beer-to-go launch event that starts at noon. The brewery will offer live music, crowler fills and food trucks.